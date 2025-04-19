HCM City readies celebrations for National Holiday

|Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street in HCM City at night. VNS Photo An Phương
HCM CITY — These days, HCM City is awash with fluttering flags as it welcomes visitors and citizens nationwide who are looking toward the upcoming holiday.
|Bạch Đằng Wharf Park in District 1 has attracted thousands of visitors coming to check in and watch rehearsals for the fireworks and cannon salute to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025). VNS Photo An Phương
|Each cannon weighs about 4 tonnes and was transported from Đồng Nai to HCM City, then aligned along the Sài Gòn River. VNS Photo An Phương
|According to the plan, the artillery crew will rehearse a 21-gun salute to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. In addition to morning drills from Monday to Saturday, evening rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays have also drawn large crowds of residents and tourists. VNS Photo An Phương
|The District 1 People’s Committee is responsible for coordinating with relevant units to focus on and enhance tasks such as increasing inspections, immediately addressing sidewalk encroachments, and maintaining clean streets and sidewalks—especially in high-traffic areas—ensuring no trash is left behind during the day. This is particularly important at key attractions like Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street, Notre-Dame Cathedral, Bến Thành Market, and major shopping centres. VNS Photo An Phương
| To serve the public watching the anniversary celebrations, parades, and processions, in addition to the central event area, the city has been installing 20 LED screens along main roads in the city centre. Furthermore, cooperation with 22 districts and Thủ Đức City is underway to set up more LED screens for live viewing, ensuring public security and safety. VNS Photo An Phương
|The Department of Culture and Sports has submitted a comprehensive plan to the city’s People’s Committee to prepare for the event. HCM City is paying special attention to the needs of citizens and relevant agencies wishing to participate in the celebrations and parades. As a result, the department has proposed and sought approval to build four additional grandstands with a total of 1,044 seats for public participation in the parades. VNS Photo An Phương
|In 2025, HCM City's tourism sector aims to welcome 8.5 million international visitors, a more than 40 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. A particularly large number of domestic tourists are also expected to visit the city during the April 30 celebrations. VNS Photo An Phương
|The tourism industry, along with the city as a whole, is striving to leave a lasting positive impression on people nationwide and international guests. VNS Photo An Phương
|In fact, the number of visitors to HCM City in March 2025 increased nearly 23 per cent year-on-year, reaching nearly 600,000. VNS Photo An Phương
|The city’s tourism sector has introduced 900 products and services, accompanied by various promotional programmes and incentives for visitors during this special occasion. VNS Photo An Phương