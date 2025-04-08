Việt Nam strengthens security measures for national holidays in HCM City

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities are ramping up security measures in HCM City to ensure everyone enjoys a safe and festive atmosphere during the upcoming national holidays this month and next.

As Việt Nam is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19), starting April 1, the city’s police have initiated a 50-day campaign focused on crime prevention and maintaining public order.

Major General Lê Hồng Nam, director of the HCM City Police, emphasised the importance of this period filled with major political and cultural events, underscoring the police’s commitment to ensuring safety for Party leaders, state officials, international guests, and the general public.

The campaign will specifically target street crime, loan sharking, high-tech fraud, and drug-related offenses.

Plans for the anniversary celebration include a grand military parade featuring around 13,000 participants and the firing of 21 cannon shots accompanied by the national anthem.

The air force will also showcase various aircraft, including helicopters and fighter jets, to honour the occasion.

Dương Ngọc Hải, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee, said that these events will attract attention from national and international leaders, tourists, and local citizens.

“This is a time to ensure heightened security measures and a united effort from all levels of government to keep everyone safe.”

According to recent reports from the HCM City Police, there has been a notable decrease in social order crimes, down by nearly 28 per cent compared to the previous period and nearly 39 per cent compared to the same time frame last year.

The police have achieved an impressive investigation and resolution rate of 89.33 per cent, arresting over 1,100 suspects.

Excluding high-tech fraud cases, the resolution rate rises to 93.44 per cent.

In terms of organised crime, the police have successfully dismantled nine criminal gangs and arrested 42 individuals.

They also uncovered 2,581 people involved in drug-related activities, seizing almost 330kg of various drugs.

Earlier this month, 11 teams and 15 individuals from the Criminal Police Department were recognised for their outstanding contributions to public safety. — VNS