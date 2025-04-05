CISE 2025: Advancing surgical care through global collaboration

HCM CITY — The 21st Scientific Congress of Bình Dân Hospital (CISE 2025), currently underway in Ho Chi Minh City, is providing an important platform for Vietnamese and international medical professionals to share knowledge and clinical experience, with a focus on cutting-edge surgical techniques and healthcare innovations.

Taking place from April 4 to 5 at the JW Marriott Hotel and Suites Saigon, the biennial event is themed “Connecting International Surgical Experts.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Trần Vĩnh Hưng, Director of Bình Dân Hospital, highlighted the hospital’s achievements over the past 70 years. He emphasised its pioneering role in general surgery, thoracic and vascular surgery, andrology and urology in Việt Nam and the region.

“This has made CISE one of the most anticipated scientific events within the surgical community,” he said.

The congress plays a vital role in fostering strategic partnerships, encouraging innovation, and promoting the application of advanced technology in diagnosis and treatment — ultimately raising the quality and standard of surgical care both at Bình Dân Hospital and nationwide.

CISE 2025 features a dynamic and diverse programme, including live robotic surgeries, e-posters, surgical video presentations, and expert-led conference sessions.

The event welcomes 32 world-renowned professors and leading specialists from the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Italy, Greece, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and other countries.

The congress presents a comprehensive and engaging scientific programme, featuring 36 sessions and more than 320 reports. These span a wide range of specialties, including General Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Vascular Intervention, Urology-Andrology, as well as related fields such as Anaesthesia and Resuscitation, Oncology, Internal Medicine, Nursing, Molecular Biology, and Infection Control.

The event also includes presentations from 230 domestic speakers — all medical professionals from Bình Dân Hospital and other leading institutions across the country.

Dr Tăng Chí Thượng, Director of HCM City’s Department of Health, emphasised that the congress serves as a vital forum for sharing research achievements, fostering collaboration, and advancing the training of high-quality medical personnel.

“It contributes to improving patient care, particularly in surgical fields, and supports HCM City’s ambition to become a specialised medical hub in Southeast Asia,” he said.

As a cornerstone institution for surgical disciplines in HCM City and the southern region, Bình Dân Hospital has successfully applied the Institute-University model since 1954, making significant contributions to medical education in Việt Nam.

Its mission is to train highly qualified medical professionals and safeguard public health. The hospital’s vision is to become a leading academic surgical institution of international standing, guided by core values of professionalism, expertise, and sustainable development.

The hospital is actively leveraging its existing strengths, particularly its high-quality human resources, by implementing standardised training programmes, fostering international exchange through scientific workshops, building networks, and coordinating with both domestic and international hospitals and medical schools. It also focuses on technical transfer and specialised training.

Vietnamese surgical professionals are well-equipped with the expertise needed to perform advanced procedures. However, there remains a pressing need for increased investment in modern equipment, enhanced training, and the optimisation of existing human resources to deliver the highest standard of patient care.

With this foundation, Vietnamese surgery holds tremendous potential to benefit patients and advance towards greater international integration.

CISE serves as a valuable platform for Vietnamese doctors to forge long-term professional relationships with world-class scientists. This, in turn, fosters strategic cooperation and promotes the adoption of advanced technologies in treatment — ultimately contributing to improved healthcare quality for patients. — VNS