Agent Orange victims in Tiền Giang receive reliable support

TIỀN GIANG — The Association for Victims of Agent Orange in the southern province of Tiền Giang has been effectively supporting people affected by the chemical weapon.

Tiền Giang has nearly 12,000 victims of Agent Orange, the dioxin herbicide used by US troops during the war, including 1,180 who have performed meritorious services and 10,800 benefiting from the province’s social protection programme.

All receive support from authorities.

Trần Quý Mão, chairwoman of the Association for Victims of Agent Orange in Tiền Giang Province, said the association has been coordinating with local authorities and organisations to raise public awareness and support for the victims.

It has also been organising an annual Day for Victims of Agent Orange when it calls on charities and other donors to support them.

Over the last 10 years it has mobilised over VNĐ148 billion (US$5,67 million) in cash and kins.

It has provided VNĐ10 million each to 288 households to seek livelihoods, built 275 Agent Orange community houses, donated 425 wheelchairs and other mobility aid items, awarded scholarships to 551 students affected by Agent Orange, provided free medical examination, treatment and medicines to over 11,300 victim, and pays a monthly stipend to 716 victims living in difficult conditions.

Many families’ lives have improved greatly thanks to the support.

Many households have used the VNĐ10 million to raise breeding cattle, goats and chickens or for other activities, improving their incomes and stabilising their lives.

Châu Thành District has the highest number of victims, 2,618 (including 79 families with two or three victims).

The association has coordinated with local organisations to support victims.

In the first six months of 2025 the district-level association raised over VNĐ3.2 billion in charitable funds.

Mão promised that the association would work with the Viet Nam Fatherland Front and various agencies and organisations to encourage philanthropists to support victims.

Greater efforts would be made to raise public awareness, diversify fundraising methods and strengthen policy advocacy to ensure that victims have full access to State support and improve their quality of life. — VNS