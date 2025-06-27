Việt Nam, Switzerland forge stronger education ties

GENEVA — The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland and the Switzerland – Việt Nam Economic Forum (SVEF) held a series of discussions at the University of Zurich on Wednesday to bolster education collaboration between the two countries as part of the Việt Nam Day 2025.

Over the recent past, many Swiss universities have established connections with Vietnamese higher education institutions.

The European country has provided scholarships for Vietnamese students to complete master's and doctoral programmes in Việt Nam, helping foster educational development while strengthening the bilateral relations.

At the discussions, both Swiss and Vietnamese representatives emphasised the potential for cooperation in higher education.

Professor Christian Schwarzenegger from the University of Zurich expressed a keen interest in expanding collaboration in key areas such as university governance, quality assurance, scholarships, and academic exchange programmes with Vietnamese institutions.

Other participants suggested that higher education institutions from both countries enhance joint training programmes in areas where Switzerland has strengths like tourism, hotel management, and high technology.

Additionally, both sides need to promote the exchange of lecturers, scientific research cooperation, and innovation partnerships.— VNS