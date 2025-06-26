Việt Nam National University-HCM City hires 21 under Visiting Professor Programme

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has signed up 21 new foreign academics for 2025 under its Visiting Professor Programme.

The list was released on June 24 after a review by its advisory council.

Of the new appointees, 17 are leading experts in information technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology and mathematics in developed countries including Singapore, South Korea, the UK, France, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

The other four professors specialise in biotechnology, botany, ecology, and environmental engineering.

Visiting professors teach and take part in research at various member institutions of VNU-HCM, including the University of Technology, University of Science, University of Information Technology, University of Economics and Law, An Giang University, and the Institute for Circular Economy Development.

Prominent names signed up this time include Prof. Han The Anh from Teesside University in the UK, an expert in AI and multi-agent systems; Prof. Tran Thanh Long from the University of Warwick in the UK, who specialises in AI; Prof. Kiyofumi Tanaka from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, who focuses on digital infrastructure; and Prof. Ki-Ryong Kwon from the Global FinTech Promotion Centre in South Korea, an expert in electronic engineering, computer engineering and AI.

The Visiting Professor Programme has brought 49 academics since its launch in February this year.

With its clear strategic direction, academic focus and flexible engagement mechanisms, the programme is contributing greatly to improving the quality of training, research and international integration at VNU-HCM but also Việt Nam’s higher education system in general.

The visiting professors work on a part-time basis, teaching and researching in-person or remotely.

The programme targets 100 visiting professors in the 2025-30 period, including 50 by next year. — VNS