Bayer Vietnam’s 30-year journey of transforming Vietnamese public health and agriculture

HCM CITY — As Việt Nam and the Federal Republic of Germany mark 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2025, German companies play a key role in promoting the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the economic sphere.

German companies have stepped up their presence in Việt Nam amid global uncertainty, demonstrating their long-term confidence in the country’s strategic worth.

Findings from the AHK World Business Outlook – Spring 2025 reveal that 80 per cent of German companies rated their current business situation as “good” or “satisfactory,” underlining a relatively stable operating environment in Việt Nam.

Furthermore, 38 per cent plan to increase their investment in the country and 43 per cent expect to increase their workforce in 2025.

Following the 50th anniversary, Việt Nam and Germany are entering a new chapter in their bilateral relationship, paving the way for German companies to significantly contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

As a German investor with a 30-year presence in Việt Nam, Bayer is among the companies leveraging their innovative healthcare and agricultural solutions to support Việt Nam's transformation.

Harnessing the power of healthcare innovation

Việt Nam’s healthcare market offers numerous opportunities for German companies due to the large population, ageing demographic, rising income levels, and greater awareness of quality healthcare.

To tap into the growing demand, Bayer has brought in innovations to transform the way diseases are detected and treated in Việt Nam in key areas like cardiovascular health, women’s health, oncology, haematology, and ophthalmology.

This is coupled with offering a wide range of prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and dietary supplements to help people take care of their health.

At the same time, the company has partnered with local hospitals and associations to roll out a number of awareness-raising initiatives.

These programmes seek to bridge gaps in healthcare knowledge, foster self-care practices. and improve treatment compliance, particularly by patients with chronic illnesses.

Furthermore, collaboration with leading medical experts and institutions is part of the company’s efforts to elevate the skills of healthcare professionals.

These efforts include organising scientific research, sharing the latest clinical data and supporting their professional development.

As a result, healthcare professionals are empowered to offer the best possible patient care for serious health conditions such as stroke, cancer and women’s reproductive health issues.

Transitioning to sustainable agriculture

The agricultural sector, the underpinning of Việt Nam’s economic development, is experiencing enormous challenges due to climate change, leading to rising disease and pest issues, negatively affecting the productivity and quality of key crops like rice, durian and coffee.

Against this backdrop, Việt Nam welcomes initiatives to support the country’s transition towards sustainable and regenerative agriculture like the “ForwardFarming” and Better Life Farming (BLF) initiatives.

Launched in 2023, ForwardFarming is a knowledge platform that fosters dialogue and demonstrates sustainable farming practices.

So far the project has reached around 4,500 farmers, providing them with training in sustainable agronomic techniques and technology transfer.

This has helped them increase their productivity and incomes, while also reducing environmental impacts. The initiative is contributing to the national project of growing one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice in the Mekong Delta.

Within the framework of ForwardFarming, several model farms have been established so that farmers can experience low-emission rice cultivation first-hand.

Findings from the Cửu Long Delta Rice Research Institute in 2024 showed impressive outcomes, including increased productivity, reduced irrigation and agricultural input use and a 24 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The BLF initiative began in 2024 with a focus on high-value export crops grown in the Central Highlands like coffee and durian.

It has enabled farmers to adopt sustainable farming methods and efficient pest management practices, and produced remarkable results within just one year, including lowering costs, boosting productivity and meeting safety and quality standards for export.

Under the BLF project, Bayer, in collaboration with the National Agricultural Extension Centre in Đắk Lắk and Simexco, unveiled the "Women Ambassador in Sustainable Coffee Cultivation Community" in May 2025.

This programme aims to equip local women farmers with agronomic and healthcare knowledge to improve farming efficiency and family livelihoods, enhancing their role in and contribution to agriculture and the broader community.

“Bayer remains committed to supporting Vietnamese communities in driving sustainable development,” General Director of Bayer Vietnam Maximillian Rummert said.

“Our initiatives not only aim to boost agricultural productivity, protect the environment and improve human health, but also to enhance quality of life, promote equity and contribute to the development of an inclusive and sustainable community.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Việt Nam–Germany diplomatic relations, we are proud to be a German company continuing to offer meaningful solutions and initiatives that advance sustainability in both Vietnamese agriculture and the broader socio-economic landscape.”

Both the “ForwardFarming” and BLF initiatives are led by Bayer and the National Agricultural Extension Center, representing the contribution of German companies through public-private partnerships.