HCM City metro line 1 to launch smart card system from July 1

HCM CITY — Beginning July 1, passengers on HCM City’s Metro Line 1 connecting Bến Thành and Suối Tiên will be able to use smart IC cards for automated fare payment at all stations along the route.

This move aims to improve service quality, diversify ticket purchasing options, and modernise the city’s public transportation system.

Văn Thị Hữu Tâm, Deputy Director of HCM City’s Urban Railway Line 1 Co., Ltd., said that the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system will be deployed throughout the entire line. It includes four types of IC cards: single-trip cards, one-day passes, three-day passes, and rechargeable cards.

The single-trip card requires a deposit of VNĐ15,000 (US$0.60) and is valid for one journey on the day it is issued. The one-day and three-day passes require a deposit of VNĐ35,000 ($1.40) each. These passes allow passengers unlimited travel either within one day or across three consecutive days, starting from the first time the card is scanned at a ticket gate.

The rechargeable card also requires a VNĐ35,000 deposit, with a minimum top-up of VNĐ10,000 and a maximum balance of VNĐ5 million, not including the deposit.

Passengers will be able to purchase IC cards from Ticket Vending Machines at stations using cash in denominations ranging from VNĐ1,000 to VNĐ200,000. After selecting the card type and travel option and completing payment, the machine will issue the card and a receipt if requested.

At the end of their trip, passengers may return the card at a Fare Adjustment Machine to receive a refund of their deposit.

The fare rates have been set by HCM City’s People’s Committee. Single-trip fares range from VNĐ7,000 to VNĐ20,000 depending on the distance travelled. The one-day pass costs VNĐ40,000 per person, and the three-day pass costs VNĐ90,000, both allowing unlimited travel during their valid periods. For rechargeable cards, fares will be deducted based on distance travelled, at a rate of VNĐ7,000 to VNĐ20,000 per trip.

Each card type has a specific validity period. The single-trip card is valid only on the day it is issued. The one-day and three-day passes must be activated within 15 days of issuance.

Rechargeable cards must be used at least once every 30 days to remain active. If no transactions occur within this period, the card will be temporarily deactivated. In such cases, passengers must visit a ticket counter to verify their card information and reactivate the card.

The introduction of the AFC system on Metro Line 1 is expected to encourage the use of public transportation, promote cashless payment methods, and enhance the overall travel experience. The initiative marks an important step toward developing a modern, efficient and user-friendly urban transit system in HCM City. — VNS