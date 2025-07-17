Politics & Law
Home Society

Food made with love and care

July 17, 2025 - 18:19
For the past ten years, the charity group Autumn and Friends has been providing free meals to patients in need in various hospitals across Hà Nội. They have also supported poor communities in rural areas by building bridges and schools in remote regions.

see also

More on this story

Society

Korean firm apologises, fires employee over assault in Việt Nam

Chun Sung Woog, legal representative of Segyung Vina Co., Ltd emphasised “We are fully aware that the behaviour is unethical, utterly unacceptable and goes against the company’s core values, which include complying with Vietnamese law, respecting local culture and supporting the development of our Vietnamese employees.”

