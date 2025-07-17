Food made with love and care

For the past ten years, the charity group Autumn and Friends has been providing free meals to patients in need in various hospitals across Hà Nội. They have also supported poor communities in rural areas by building bridges and schools in remote regions.
Residents of Alley 20, Bến Nôm Street, in HCM City’s Rạch Dừa Ward have been suffering for nearly a year because some unknown person or persons constantly use their addresses to place fake online orders.
The incident occurred at around 8pm on Wednesday in Nguyễn Trác Street, Dương Nội Ward, Hà Nội, leaving one person dead and three others injured, including two young children on their way home with their mother.
Raising public awareness and encouraging active community participation are critical to controlling disease outbreaks, especially the current surge in dengue fever cases in HCM City and southern provinces, health officials warned.
A key section of the HCM City - Long Thành - Dầu Giây Expressway will be partially closed for maintenance until mid-August, as authorities carry out structural repairs and upgrades to the route’s Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).
Local authorities and residents of Hồng Ngự Ward in Đồng Tháp Province are making efforts to safeguard the natural fish population in the Tiền River to restore aquatic resources and establish an attractive tourism destination.
Chun Sung Woog, legal representative of Segyung Vina Co., Ltd emphasised “We are fully aware that the behaviour is unethical, utterly unacceptable and goes against the company’s core values, which include complying with Vietnamese law, respecting local culture and supporting the development of our Vietnamese employees.”