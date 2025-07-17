Cambodian authorities hand over 45 citizens to Việt Nam

TÂY NINH — Cambodian authorities and the Vietnamese Embassy in the country on Wednesday and Thursday handed over 45 citizens, identified by Cambodia as illegal residents, to the Border Guard Station at the Mộc Bài International Border Gate in the southern province of Tây Ninh.

After receiving the deported group, the Border Guard Station and other relevant forces identified their personal background.

The group comprises 35 men and 10 women, hailing from Ninh Bình, Hải Phòng, HCM City, Tây Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Lâm Đồng, Đồng Nai, An Giang, Đắk Lắk, Tuyên Quang, Gia Lai and Cà Mau.

Among them, one was banned from leaving Việt Nam; and six others have criminal records related to crimes such as fraud, extortion, illegal drug storage, gambling, robbery, and theft.

Most of them were lured to Cambodia with the promise of well-paid but easy jobs through social networks.

They were forced to work for companies operating online scam schemes. Their daily work was mainly using fake platforms to scam people in Việt Nam. Those who failed to satisfy requests and meet targets, or intended to escape were beaten, detained, tortured, and threatened by the scam organisations.

The case is under further investigation. — VNS