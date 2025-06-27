HCM City ramps up flood, tree-fall prevention ahead of rainy season

HCM CITY — Due to the risk of falling trees and flooding during the rainy season, HCM City has actively carried out measures to mitigate accidents.

In May this year, numerous incidents of uprooted trees and falling branches occurred, which were dangerous for commuters.

On May 7, in District 5, a falling tree branch struck a ten-year-old boy sitting behind his dad’s bike, causing him serious head injuries.

On May 31, a gusty rain uprooted two ancient trees in District 10, injuring a commuter.

HCM City Greenery Parks Co. Ltd. has ramped up inspections and tree pruning on streets in 12 districts under its management.

Phạm Văn Thu, deputy director of City Greenery Park Factory 1, said groups of employees will be allocated across different streets to inspect and cut weak branches.

The process will be conducted quickly and will not affect traffic flows, he added.

HCM City Greenery Park Co. Ltd. is responsible for managing and caring for over 100,000 trees, 7,000 of which are long-established species with large dimensions, posing a higher risk of breaking or falling.

Inspections and removal of weak branches should be increased at crowded places where these trees are grown, such as main streets, areas near schools, and government offices.

The HCM City Department of Construction asked wards and districts, as well as Thủ Đức City’s authorities and infrastructure management centre, to speed up inspections on trees on roads and parks.

They are required to replace diseased, ageing, and potentially hazardous trees, especially trees with roots damaged by infrastructure upgrades.

To ensure road safety, relevant units are also asked to regularly prune branches that block traffic lights, road signs, and streetlights.

They should also restrict access to parks and green areas while increasing public warnings and safety announcements.

Trees near companies, offices, and schools should also be closely monitored.

Hà Huỳnh Hồng Hạnh, from Bình Tân District, said this year’s rainy season has seen frequent storms and gusts, causing her to worry while travelling on the road.

Hạnh hoped that the authorities would trim tall branches and increase inspections to detect signs of rot or pest damage in trees to ensure public safety.

She has also hired private tree-care services to prune and maintain large trees at her home and office.

Besides uprooted trees, recent downpours have triggered widespread flooding across HCM City.

In response, several districts have implemented temporary flood-mitigation measures, focusing on unclogging canals and drainage systems during heavy rains or high tides.

Many residents and youth volunteers have participated in canal cleanups, highlighting a community-wide effort to combat seasonal flooding.

Nguyễn Lương Ngọc, head of the Saigon Green Environmental Volunteer Club, said the unclogging of the canal and drainage systems could only offer a short-term fix.

He said changing public behaviour, especially in littering, and adopting sustainable urban planning, is key.

He said people should stop littering, and the city should sustainably manage parks and canals to permanently prevent flooding.

HCM City has asked Thủ Đức city to speed up canal dredging and strictly penalise littering, and launched a campaign to raise awareness of street and canal protection.

The city’s Department of Construction is to focus on inspecting and managing trees at risk of falling, while the city Department of Education and Training will check on schools to ensure safety.

The management board of the Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority and the HCM City Power Corporation have designed plans to ensure a stable and safe electricity supply during the storm season.

Meanwhile, authorities, police, and youth volunteers remain on standby for rescue operations. Residents and businesses are also urged to stay vigilant. — VNS