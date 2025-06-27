Bắc Ninh police officer suspended following drink-driving accident, injuring 2

BẮC NINH — The Bắc Ninh Province’s Police Department has issued a decision to temporarily suspend H.S.P., currently serving as Team Leader at the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Office, after he was involved in a road traffic accident that left two women injured on Thursday night in Bắc Ninh City.

The suspension is to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident and to ensure that any violations are dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

According to initial reports, at approximately 8:50 pm on Thursday, a traffic collision occurred on Bình Than Street, Đại Phúc Ward.

The incident involved a car driven by P., 49, residing in Zone 8, Thị Cầu Ward, bearing licence plate number 99A-xxx.31, which was travelling from Bình Than Street towards Văn Miếu Street.

The car collided with a motorbike registered as 99K1-xxx.57, carrying two women, B.T.H, 35, from Khả Lễ Area, Võ Cường Ward, and N.T.H.

Following the initial collision, the car continued to collide nine motorbikes parked along the roadside as well as a pickup truck bearing the licence plate 99C-xxx.52.

Both B.T.H. and N.T.H. were injured, and are currently receiving treatment at Bắc Ninh Province’s General Hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police department immediately directed the traffic police force to coordinate with the Office of the Criminal Investigation Police, the Forensic Science Office and Đại Phúc Ward’s Police to handle the case in accordance with legal procedures.

A breathalyser test was conducted on P. in the presence of local witnesses, revealing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.435 mg/litre of breath.

As of January 1, 2025, alcohol-related penalties for car drivers are being enforced under Decree 168/2024/NĐ-CP.

Under Point a, Clause 11, Article 6 of the decree, drivers operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80mg/100ml of blood or 0.4mg/litre of breath face fines ranging from VNĐ30 million (US$1,150) to VNĐ40 million ($1,530).

Additionally, as per Point c, Clause 15, Article 6 of the same decree, violators will also be subject to supplementary penalties, including points deducted from their driving licence.

Specifically, for alcohol levels exceeding 80mg/100ml of blood or 0.4mg/litre of breath, the driving licence would be revoked for a period of 22 to 24 months.— VNS