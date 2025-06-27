National Public Service Portal must become one-stop digital gateway from June 27: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has demanded the urgent upgrade and development of information systems to support streamlined, efficient, and uninterrupted public service delivery during the administrative transition.

The upgrade aims to establish the National Public Service Portal as the sole centralised gateway for all digital public services starting 6pm on Friday.

He made the request in Dispatch No 96/CD-TTg, issued on June 26, as in line with the roadmap outlined in Plan No 02-KH/BCDTW, issued on June 19, 2025 by the Central Steering Committee for science-technology development, innovation and digital transformation.

As part of efforts to implement the plan, several provinces and cities have reported notable progress.

Five provinces have completed configuration of administrative procedures on provincial-level service systems, while eight have successfully integrated with national databases and sectoral information systems.

Six provinces are now fully connected to the National Public Service Portal, and eight localities have published information about public service centres and the places assisting citizens with online public services.

Despite these advancements, the Ministry of Science and Technology reported that as of Wednesday, many localities have yet to meet technical and operational requirements, posing risks to continuity and efficiency during the administrative unit reorganisation and the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

Given this, the PM has outlined several priority areas for immediate implementation.

He directed that by Friday, all provincial and municipal authorities must publish a comprehensive and updated list of administrative procedures on the National Administrative Procedure Database.

They were requested to adjust digital workflows and internal processes to ensure uninterrupted service delivery starting July 1, with all technical configurations completed by June 30.

By June 27, the integration of provinces' and cities' public services into the National Public Service Portal must be completed, ensuring 100 per cent of online public services are operational.

Notably, localities were told to coordinate with the Government Office to implement the two-tier local government model on the National Public Service Portal on a trial basis, and establish the National Public Service Portal as the sole centralised "single-window" digital gateway starting 6pm on Friday.

That will serve as the basis for seamless, efficient, and uninterrupted service delivery from July 1.

In the dispatch, the PM also required swift infrastructure and personnel readiness for provincial- and communal-level public service centres, asking for completion by Sunday.

IT service providers, including VNPT, Viettel, MobiFone, FPT, and Tan Dan, were required to complete system upgrades, data migration, and configurations by Saturday. — VNA/VNS