Orbis returns to Đà Nẵng for eye care in Việt Nam

ĐÀ NẴNG — Orbis, the world’s only flying eye hospital and a globally recognised non-profit organisation, in cooperation with the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), has officially paid a visit to the Đà Nẵng International Airport as part of preparations for a future collaboration.

ACV's Đà Nẵng office said the visit sets the stage for a meaningful joint project between Orbis and Đà Nẵng Ophthalmology Hospital, scheduled to take place in the second quarter of 2026.

Operating from a fully equipped aircraft, Orbis brings advanced ophthalmic care and hands-on training to more than 200 countries and territories. With its dual role as a mobile teaching hospital and surgical facility, Orbis empowers local medical teams while providing life-changing treatment for patients with vision impairments.

In Việt Nam, Orbis first made its mark in 2006 in Đà Nẵng. Since then, the organisation has completed 11 major projects across the country, leaving a significant impact in cities like Huế, HCM City, Hà Nội, and Cần Thơ.

Beyond clinical training, the project also strives to raise public awareness of the importance of eye health – an area often overlooked despite its critical role in overall well-being.

By partnering with Đà Nẵng Ophthalmology Hospital, Orbis hopes to strengthen Việt Nam’s eye care system and promote sustainable development of ophthalmic services, ultimately helping to preserve the sight of thousands of people in central Việt Nam and beyond.

During the recent site visit, Orbis representatives expressed a strong desire for cooperation with Đà Nẵng International Airport, which will serve as the arrival hub for the Flying Eye Hospital. As a key transport hub in central Việt Nam, Đà Nẵng International Airport has pledged its full support to ensure smooth operations and the success of this humanitarian effort.

The upcoming mission in 2026 will feature an intensive three-week training programme tailored for ophthalmologists, medical residents, anaesthesiologists, nurses and biomedical technicians. The programme aims to build local capacity and ensure long-term improvements in the field of eye care.

This partnership between a global medical mission and one of Việt Nam’s leading airports symbolises more than just logistics. It embodies compassion, commitment and the shared goal of creating a brighter future through better vision care.

The Đà Nẵng International Airport will start expansion projects including a cargo terminal, infrastructure and expanding Terminal 1 to handle 100,000 tonnes of cargo per year from 2026. — VNS