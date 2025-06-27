Members appointed to National Medical Council as medical practice certification exams set

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has announced the appointment of 37 members to the National Medical Council for the 2025-30 term at a ceremony on Thursday, with the council set to begin nationally standardised assessments of medical capacity for certification in 2027.

Việt Nam currently does not have a national standard exam to grant medical practice certificates, as there are in many other countries, according to Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan.

The National Medical Council, chaired by Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn, comprises individuals with vision, dedication, extensive experience in management and professional activities and high prestige in the health sector nationwide. It was established by a Prime Minister's decision in August 2024.

Assessment of the capacity of healthcare workers to practice medical examinations and treatment will start from January 1, 2027.

Medical practice capacity will also be assessed for physicians, nurses and midwives beginning January 1, 2028, and for medical technicians, clinical nutritionists, outpatient emergency responders and clinical psychologists from January 1, 2029.

At the appointment ceremony, Professor Dr Trần Văn Thuấn said that the National Medical Council is responsible for independently assessing the capacity to practice medical examination and treatment for eight positions: doctors, physicians, nurses, midwives, medical technicians, clinical nutritionists, outpatient emergency responders and clinical psychologists, according to the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.

The appointment of members of the National Medical Council is a very important step in the organisation's consolidation, demonstrating the commitment of the leaders of the Ministry of Health, management agencies, health sector training institutions, medical examination and treatment facilities, professional associations and medical experts to the council and the process of independent assessment of medical examination and treatment practice capacity, according to Thuấn.

Health minister Lan said at the event that ensuring that medical staff has adequate professional capacity, ethics and skills is key. It is particularly important because the healthcare system is facing many changes, such as the overload of central medical examination and treatment facilities, complicated epidemics and alterations to the financial autonomy mechanism for public facilities.

Lan explained that amid globalisation and international integration, standardising the capacity of doctors and medical titles is an urgent requirement to recognise degrees and certificates among various countries, and at the same time create conditions for Vietnamese doctors and medical staff to practice abroad and vice versa.

The health minister said that unlike in many other advanced countries, Việt Nam does not have a national exam for medical practice certificates.

“The establishment of the National Medical Council will contribute to tighter control of compliance with ethical standards, professional standards and medical examination and treatment procedures. This is to protect the rights of patients and limit medical errors,” said Lan.

The National Medical Council is responsible for advising the Government and the Ministry of Health to issue legal documents to improve the quality of assessment of medical examination and treatment capacity, improve the quality of medical workers and contribute to caring for and protecting people's health. — VNS