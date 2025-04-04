Politics & Law
Society

Vietnam's aid in Myanmar

April 04, 2025 - 20:05
Even under extreme conditions, Việt Nam's rescue forces have continued their efforts to support Myanmar and its people in their time of need. So far, the team has helped save one survivor and found 17 victims’ bodies in challenging locations, including hospitals and collapsed high-rise buildings.

