Even under extreme conditions, Việt Nam's rescue forces have continued their efforts to support Myanmar and its people in their time of need. So far, the team has helped save one survivor and found 17 victims’ bodies in challenging locations, including hospitals and collapsed high-rise buildings.
After five days in Myanmar, the Vietnamese rescue delegation — comprising both military and police forces — has successfully recovered nearly 20 bodies from the rubble and, in coordination with Turkish and Myanmar teams, rescued one survivor.
The ministry has also been instructed to monitor and dismantle fraudulent websites, links, applications, and online groups, as well as to block suspicious calls and messages – especially those originating from overseas or using VoIP and OTT applications.
The Department of Preventive Medicine has contacted the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Việt Nam to verify the reports. Preliminary information from WHO’s International Health Regulations focal point in Europe suggests that some cases have been linked to Mycoplasma, a type of bacteria known to cause respiratory tract infections.
HCM City has firmly established itself as a premier healthcare centre in the 50 years since national reunification, having built a robust and modern healthcare system and made significant strides in medical research, according to city authorities, marking.