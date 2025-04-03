Politics & Law
Home Society

Vietnamese, Myanmar, UAE teams recover three quake victims in Myanmar

April 03, 2025 - 21:34
Supported by the UAE rescue team’s sniffer dogs and specialised equipment, the Vietnamese team overcame intense heat and challenging conditions to locate and retrieve the victims buried under rubble.
Sniffer dogs are deployed to help look for victims under rubbles following last Friday's earthquake in Myanmar's capital city Nay Pyi Taw. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) rescue team, in collaboration with counterparts from Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), recovered the bodies of three elderly earthquake victims at Ottara Thiri private hospital in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday.

Supported by the UAE rescue team’s sniffer dogs and specialised equipment, the Vietnamese team overcame intense heat and challenging conditions to locate and retrieve the victims buried under rubble. Their joint efforts resulted in the successful recovery of all three bodies by midday.

On the same day, the Vietnamese team deployed a medical unit to establish a field tent at the hospital, providing consultations and distributing essential medications to local residents affected by the disaster. Additionally, another group was dispatched to survey Nay Pyi Taw to identify further areas in need of rescue and relief operations. 

Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) rescue team, in collaboration with counterparts from Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working together on finding victims from the ruins of the Ottara Thiri private hospital building. — VNA/VNS Photo

Further operations

Myanmar’s Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement today held a working session with the Vietnamese rescue delegation to exchange information and formulate plans for the next phase of earthquake-related search and rescue operations in the disaster-hit nation.

Myanmar Minister of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement Soe Win expressed appreciation for Việt Nam's support, particularly in rescuing victims trapped in the Aye Chan Thar Hotel. He commended Việt Nam's efforts and extended heartfelt thanks to the Vietnamese Government, people, and rescue delegation.

In addition, Myanmar thanked Việt Nam for dispatching its rescue forces and providing emergency aid worth US$300,000 to assist in disaster relief efforts. The Vietnamese rescue delegation also contributed $5,000 from its operational fund to support the Myanmar people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the earthquake as a highest-level emergency and called for urgent funding of $8 million in 30 days to save lives and prevent disease outbreaks. According to Myanmar’s military authorities, as of April 3, the death toll has exceeded 3,000, with thousands injured and over 370 people still missing. Structurally vulnerable buildings continue to collapse due to aftershocks. — VNA/VNS

