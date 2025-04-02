Politics & Law
Home Society

US to continue supporting Quảng Trị in war consequences remediation

April 02, 2025 - 21:06
US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper affirmed the US government will further assist Việt Nam, especially Quảng Trị, in overcoming the consequences of war, based on the principles of being honest about the past and looking toward a prosperous future.
US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper and Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt toured war consequence remediation efforts in Hướng Hóa District. VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ – Vice Chairman of the Quảng Trị People’s Committee Hoàng Nam on Wednesday received US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper, as part of the latter’s working visit to the north central province, one of the country’s most heavily war-impacted localities.

At the meeting, Nam expressed gratitude to the US government for its support for Việt Nam in addressing war legacies, particularly through funding bomb and mine clearance programmes in Quảng Trị.

He urged the diplomat to advocate for greater efforts in locating information on US servicemen missing in action (MIA) in Việt Nam while also strengthening cooperation in providing information and assistance in searching for the remains of missing Vietnamese soldiers. In addition, he called on the US to continue funding mine clearance projects through international non-governmental organisations to help the province achieve its goal of becoming “mine-safe” this year.

Knapper affirmed the US government will further assist Việt Nam, especially Quảng Trị, in overcoming the consequences of war, based on the principles of being honest about the past and looking toward a prosperous future.

As part of the visit, the US delegation and another led by Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt toured war consequence remediation efforts in Hướng Hóa District. They observed the controlled detonation of cluster munitions in Hướng Linh Commune, conducted by PeaceTrees Vietnam, and heard reports on US-funded mine clearance programmes in Quảng Trị. They also visited an ongoing search site for US MIAs in Cop hamlet, Hướng Phùng Commune. VNS

