Ministry proposes housing for officials following administrative mergers

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed that local authorities provide public housing for officials relocated as a result of the upcoming merger of administrative units.

The proposal is part of a draft resolution by the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on the reorganisation of administrative units, prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The draft also recommends that provincial governments be responsible for compiling inventories and managing the headquarters and public assets of district- and commune-level administrative units under their jurisdiction.

Central agencies with subordinate units located in areas affected by the merger are required to draw up lists and submit plans for handling their respective headquarters and public assets. Any assets deemed surplus to requirements would be transferred to provincial authorities for management and use.

Within five years of the National Assembly’s resolution on restructuring provincial-level administrative units, and the NA Standing Committee’s resolution on commune-level units taking effect, localities must complete the reorganisation and asset management process.

Local governments where new administrative units will be based would be responsible for ensuring adequate public housing for officials from the former units, providing them with convenient accommodation.

National Assembly deputy Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga of Hải Dương Province noted that the merging of provinces would inevitably cause disruptions for many officials, as not all would be fortunate enough to live near the new administrative centres.

She pointed out that many may face lengthy commutes to the new headquarters and suggested leveraging information technology to enable remote working and performance-based management.

Nga also recommended expanding public bus systems to support officials with long travel distances.

She voiced her support for the Ministry’s proposal on public housing, citing a Vietnamese proverb that underscores the importance of stable housing as a foundation for professional success.

“Officials with stable housing will be more focused on their work, leading to higher productivity,” Nga said. — VNS