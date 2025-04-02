Domestic flights in high demand for upcoming holiday

HÀ NỘI — Airfares to local tourist destinations have surged one month ahead of the national holiday from April 30 to May 4, with many peak-time flights sold out.

Online flight booking platforms show that one-way tickets for the Hà Nội-Phú Quốc route during April 29–May 4 range from VNĐ2.1 million to VNĐ4.6 million (US$80-180).

For direct flights from the island to the capital city, passengers are expected to pay between VNĐ4.1 million and VNĐ6.3 million ($160-245), but limited seats are available. Passengers can also opt to transit in HCM City.

Tickets from Hà Nội to the coastal city of Nha Trang can cost between VNĐ1.9 million to VNĐ3.8 million per flight ($75-150). No more seats are available on direct flights returning to the capital city with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, but passengers still have the option to fly business with Bamboo Airways or economy with Vietjet Air.

Meanwhile, most Hà Nội-Đà Nẵng flights with Vietnam Airlines during convenient hours, between 9am to 6.20pm, are sold out. Economy seats on Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways are available from VNĐ1.9 million. Meanwhile, fares for return flights can cost between VNĐ2 million and VNĐ2.5 million ($78-97).

In response to the increasing travel demands, local airlines plan to increase the number of domestic flights by 24 per cent to more than 7,500 flights, equivalent to 1.5 million seats during the five-day holiday.

For flights between Việt Nam’s capital city Hà Nội and its largest economic hub HCM City, more than 1,200 flights have been added.

Price fluctuations

Fuel costs account for approximately 30-40 per cent of the airfare structure. The current aviation fuel prices average about US$89 per barrel, approximately 10.5 per cent lower than the same period last year.

A representative from the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) said: “Lower aviation fuel prices, and the positive pace in the strong recovery of the global air transport market, should lead to more affordable airfares in 2025.”

However, political and economic changes can affect the airlines’ international flight plans, which in turn result in fluctuations in airfares.

The CAAV representative added: “Civil aviation is heavily influenced by market factors and ‘seasonality.’ This is especially true for Việt Nam’s air travel market and domestic flight routes during peak holiday seasons.

“There are high demands during these periods, but the number of available seats on Vietnamese airlines is limited by fleet size and operational conditions, causing ticket prices to be higher than usual at certain times and on certain routes.”

To regulate the market, the CAAV has taken measures to balance supply and demand on domestic routes and support airlines in enhancing their operational capacity.

The state agency also continues to monitor the number of bookings and price trends from airlines during peak periods to develop appropriate operational plans, and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure smooth operations and reduce inconveniences for passengers. — VNS