Việt Nam seeks tech transfer, support for tariff talks in meeting with US lawmakers

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon for a visiting bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives, led by John Moolenaar, Congressman of Michigan State, who is also a member of the US House Appropriations Committee.

PM Chính welcomed the first bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives to visit Việt Nam this year, highly appreciating the significance of the visit in the year celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of Việt Nam–US diplomatic relations.

The PM affirmed that Việt Nam persistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, openness, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations, and the "four no's" defence policy.

He emphasised the policy of building an independent, self-reliant economy associated with proactive, active, deep, substantive and effective international integration. In that direction, Việt Nam attaches importance to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and hopes that the relationship between the two countries will maintain a positive development momentum, and become more and more substantial, the leader stressed.

PM Chính informed the delegation about Việt Nam's important development orientations, affirming that Việt Nam identifies the private economic sector as the most important driving force, and science - technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition as strategic breakthroughs in the new development stage of the country, towards the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam; and a developed country with high income by 2045 on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the country.

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his delight and appreciation for the development of the bilateral relationship in recent times, appreciated the US's support for a "strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous" Việt Nam, and welcomed the US's continued efforts to overcome the consequences of war. He also suggested the US increase technology transfer in bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

PM Chính asked Moolenaar and US congressmen to continue to pay attention to and support the development of the relationship between the two sides, including considering removing Việt Nam from the strategic export control list (D1 & D3) and promoting the process of considering the recognition of Việt Nam's market economy status.

Regarding the tariff issue, the PM suggested that during the negotiation process, the US should pay attention to Việt Nam's specific conditions and circumstances, have a more balanced approach, and aim for sustainable, healthy and stable trade relations, bringing practical benefits to businesses and people of the two countries.

Moolenaar and other members of the US Congress expressed their impression of the strong development of Việt Nam and the Việt Nam–US relationship over the past 30 years.

They affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of the US in the region, affirming that promoting the positive development of Việt Nam–US relations has received bipartisan support in the US Congress. They also thanked Vietnamese leaders for their attention to the development of the relationship between the two countries.

Moolenaar and members of the delegation agreed with the PM's assessment of the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework between the two countries, reaffirming that the US will continue to play an active role in cooperation with and support to Việt Nam in achieving its strategic development goals.

They pledged to make greater efforts to promote the bilateral relations, including economic and trade ties as well as tariff negotiations between the two countries. — VNS