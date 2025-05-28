State banquet held in honour of Hungarian President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his spouse hosted a formal state banquet in Hà Nội on Wednesday in honour of Hungarian President Sulyok Tamas and his spouse, who are on an official visit to Việt Nam.

In his address, President Cường reflected on the profound historical ties that bind Việt Nam and Hungary. Seventy-five years ago, Hungary stood among the first ten countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, he said. "During our most challenging times, Hungary was a great source of encouragement, reinforcing confidence in the inevitable victory of our just struggle".

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember and deeply appreciate the invaluable support and assistance extended by the Hungarian people during Việt Nam's fight for independence and reunification, as well as in its ongoing efforts for national development, he said.

Cường expressed delight at the growing traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, noting the enhanced political trust, marked by frequent exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly those at the high level, as well as close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

Economic cooperation has also flourished, with bilateral trade reaching a record US$1 billion in 2024. Partnerships across national defence – security, education, culture, tourism, agriculture, and labour have proved increasingly effective. People-to-people exchanges are growing stronger, with Hungary granting scholarships to around 200 Vietnamese students annually.

With mutual trust and understanding as the foundation, host and guest held straightforward, warm, and productive talks, agreeing on major directions and concrete measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation. Both sides are committed to enhancing the Comprehensive Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner, he said.

The Vietnamese leader expressed optimism about the future, saying that driven by the enormous potential and shared determination of both nations' leaders and peoples, the Việt Nam – Hungary Comprehensive Partnership will continue to thrive, not only benefiting their peoples but also contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

President Tamas, in his remarks, praised Việt Nam's cultural richness and hospitality, describing his first official visit to the country as a chance to witness its beauty firsthand.

Việt Nam is an important partner of Hungary in the fields of politics, science, culture, technology, and economy, he said, calling their relationship one of mutual respect and shared achievements.

According to him, both countries have proven to be sincere and reliable partners over the past decades. In today’s complex global landscape, such a stable bilateral relationship is more valuable than ever.

Praising Việt Nam's strides in recent years as a model for many countries, the visiting President noted that Việt Nam's economic and cultural accomplishments are truly worthy of international attention.

He was particularly satisfied that both nations have many individuals who are deeply committed to nurturing the bilateral friendship and understand each other’s traditions, values, the richness of their cultures, along with creativity, innovation, and economic potential.

The guest believed that the bilateral friendship, which has already yielded many positive outcomes, will continue to flourish and grow stronger. He also expressed his hope to soon welcome President Cường to Hungary, where they can once again reaffirm bilateral collaboration. — VNA/VNS