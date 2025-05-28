Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Legislators look into resolution on 2% VAT reduction

May 28, 2025 - 10:32
Finance Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng delivers remarks at the session. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers discuss a resolution of the National Assembly (NA) on a 2 per cent VAT reduction to support economic recovery during discussions at the hall on Wednesday as part of the 15th NA’s 9th session.

The resolution aims to stimulate consumption in line with the current economic context, thus supporting citizens and businesses; boosting production, trade, tourism, and domestic consumption, thereby contributing to the State budget and the national economy, towards implementing the five-year socio-economic development plan in 2021–2025, annual development goals, and the economic restructuring plan in 2021 – 2025; and creating momentum for economic growth in the next five years.

Accordingly, a 2 per cent VAT reduction will be applied to goods and services currently subject to a 10% tax rate, lowering it to 8 per cent, except for the categories of telecommunications; financial, banking, securities, and insurance services; real estate business; metal and mining products (excluding coal); and goods and services subject to special consumption tax (excluding gasoline). The policy will be in effect from July 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026.

Under the review report by the NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, the Committee generally agrees with the Government’s proposal to continue applying the 2 per cent VAT reduction policy. It also recommends that the Government consider and incorporate the Committee’s feedback to finalise the draft resolution.

The reviewing body requested the Government to assess and calculate the fiscal balance capacity when implementing this resolution, taking into account the budgetary impacts of other revenue-reduction policies and newly arising expenditures from now until the end of the year. These evaluations should be reflected in the 2025 fiscal report and serve as a basis for drafting the 2026 budget plan. The Government is responsible for managing revenue tasks and ensuring the 2025 state budget remains balanced within the deficit limit approved by the NA.

During their discussions, legislators also discussed the draft laws on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Planning and the Law on Energy Efficiency and Conservation; and a resolution of the NA amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Regulation of the NA session issued together with Resolution No. 71/2022/QH15 of the legislature. —VNS

 

Politics & Law

Government leaders of Việt Nam, China hold talks in Malaysia

Top priority should be given to railway cooperation, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said, expressing determination to commence construction of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway line this year, and seeking China’s support through preferential credit, technology transfer, and human resources development.
Politics & Law

PM meets with GCC Secretary-General in Malaysia

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính encouraged GCC investors and enterprises to expand their presence in Vietnam, especially in the development of international financial hubs, digital transformation, energy transition, and green economy projects.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, France issue joint statement

The two sides welcomed the two countries’ imminent adoption of the 2025–2028 action plan for implementing the joint statement on elevating Việt Nam – France relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, France sign MoU to strengthen railway cooperation

On Monday, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet signed a letter of intent between the Ministry of Construction of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Transport of France to promote cooperation in transport, including aviation, maritime, inland waterways, and railways.

