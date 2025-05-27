NA Standing Committee reviews draft resolution on social housing

HÀ NỘI – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened on Tuesday to examine the draft resolution on piloting specific mechanisms and policies to accelerate the development of social housing.

During the session, committee members expressed general consensus with the Government’s proposals and the updated contents of the draft resolution. They endorsed the revisions to Articles 8, 9, 10, and 11, which would permit project developers to account for certain expenditures in their overall investment costs.

The Standing Committee voiced support for refining the resolution to reduce administrative procedures, strengthen decentralisation to local authorities, and expand policy support for people, particularly those impacted by the restructuring and consolidation of administrative units. Additionally, members agreed on the operating model, funding mechanism and tasks of the National Housing Fund.

Participants stressed the importance of assigning the Government responsibility for issuing regulations aimed at preventing loopholes, corruption, misuse, waste, and policy manipulation. They urged the Government to allocate and provide guidance on funding to help localities develop social housing as outlined in the resolution.

The committee further proposed provisions enabling provincial-level People’s Committees to determine how to manage land allocated for social housing in approved commercial housing or urban development projects. This measure is intended to address on-the-ground challenges, streamline procedures, and enhance local capacity for housing development, while ensuring implementation is both effective and accountable.

Addressing the meeting, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised the need to drastically cut red tape in order to expedite the approval process for social housing projects.

On the issue of construction quality, Mẫn called for concrete solutions to strengthen quality control, including the introduction of post-completion inspection and assessment mechanisms. He cautioned against substandard developments that fail to meet regulatory standards. VNS