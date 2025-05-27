Vietnamese PM meets Timor-Leste counterpart on ASEAN Summit sidelines

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with his Timor-Leste counterpart Xanana Gusmao in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia and his attendance at the 46th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.

During the meeting, PM Chính congratulated Timor-Leste on receiving unanimous support from ASEAN leaders for its admission as a new member of the bloc at the 47th ASEAN Summit, scheduled for October.

He suggested the two sides maintain exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially at the high level; and proactively engage in discussions and coordination to reach cooperation agreements in areas of mutual interest such as economy, trade, investment, agriculture, rice import-export, e-government, and digital transformation.

The leader also called on the Timor-Leste Government to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises, particularly those in telecommunications and oil and gas, to invest and do business in the country. Việt Nam stands ready to share its experience in socio-economic development with Timor-Leste, he added.

For his part, Gusmao expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable socio-economic achievements and offered heartfelt thanks for supporting Timor-Leste and its people, as well as helping the country in ASEAN accession. He affirmed that Timor-Leste attaches special attention to and wishes to further strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam.

He concurred with Chính’s proposals, and showed his desire to make bilateral cooperation intensive and substantive, particularly in telecommunications, aviation, and education; and work closely and effectively together at regional and international multilateral forums, including ASEAN.

The two leaders agreed to further deepen bilateral relations in the time ahead, building on the outcomes of President José Ramos-Horta’s visit to Việt Nam from July 31 to August 3, 2024.

They committed to maintaining high-level exchanges, effectively implementing signed agreements, and unlocking the full potential of economic cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, while facilitating business operations in each other’s markets.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in culture, tourism, and education, actively promoting people-to-people exchanges and fostering friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. — VNA/VNS