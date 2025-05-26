NA Chairman meets with French President, agree on increasing parliamentary cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday afternoon as part of the latter’s ongoing state visit to Việt Nam.

At the event, the top Vietnamese legislator laid stress on the significance of the visit, noting that the Việt Nam-France relations have been developing vigorously across all sectors since they elevated the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October last year.

The parliamentary leader highlighted the impressive achievements in economic, trade, and investment cooperation, describing these areas as fundamental pillars of the bilateral relationship.

France has emerged as Việt Nam's third-largest trading partner and ranks as the second-largest European Union investor in the country, with 723 investment projects currently operating in Việt Nam.

Despite these substantial gains, he acknowledged significant untapped potential for further collaboration and proposed enhanced cooperation in emerging sectors including green economy, digital transformation, high technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, smart city development, agriculture, and trilateral cooperation initiatives.

President Macron congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable development achievements, voicing optimism that his visit will open new avenues for cooperation within the new partnership framework, particularly in strategic infrastructure, renewable energy, transportation, and logistics sectors.

The French leader praised the Vietnamese NA’s role in strengthening multifaceted friendship and cooperation with France, suggesting increased parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, especially in facilitating the ratification of bilateral agreements and accords.

He said he will direct competent agencies to complete procedures for ratifying the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). He also acknowledged Việt Nam's efforts to address illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing 'yellow card' issue and pledged to engage with the European Commission regarding the early removal of the card for Vietnamese seafood exports.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two leaders recognised its positive contributions to consolidating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They agreed to maintain regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations, particularly through the Việt Nam-France and France–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

The leaders also committed to strengthening coordination at international forums, including the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) and the Francophone parliamentary framework, among others.

NA Chairman Mẫn commended the productive exchanges between the two legislative bodies throughout 2024, particularly high-level meetings focusing on institutional reforms, green transition, and digital economic development.

President Macron praised the positive contributions of the Vietnamese community in France to both local society and bilateral relations, noting the presence of Vietnamese-origin parliamentarians in the French legislature. He endorsed Chairman Mẫn's proposal to continue facilitating the community's integration in France.

On international and regional issues, President Macron acknowledged ASEAN's central role and Việt Nam's position within France's Indo-Pacific strategy. Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, he reaffirmed France's commitment to defending maritime freedom and safety, and national sovereignty based on international law.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

The top legislator took the occasion to extend greetings and invitations to visit Việt Nam to the Presidents of the French Senate and National Assembly. In response, President Macron invited NA Chairman Mẫn to participate in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF), scheduled for July 2025 in France. — VNA/VNS