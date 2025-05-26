Provincial mergers to be completed before mid-August

HÀ NỘI — Administrative restructuring at the provincial level will be completed before August 15, according to a recent document issued by the Politburo.

In the meantime, all the committees and organisations should continue to operate as normal, carrying out their public tasks to ensure there is no disruption.

Under Conclusion No. 157, signed on May 25 by Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, everyone involved needs to anticipate possible risks and promptly address any issues that emerge.

This is to ensure internal unity and cohesion during the restructuring, while enabling the new organisational structures to operate more effectively and efficiently.

According to the plan, new communal-level units will begin operations on July 1 and fully complete the restructuring process before mid-July. Provincial-level restructuring is set to be completed one month later, before August 15.

Provincial and municipal-level Party Standing Committees are required to make necessary preparations to complete the transfer of functions and duties from the district to the commune level after the new legal documents come into effect on July 1.

They must ensure that the working structures and conditions at provincial and communal levels can provide uninterrupted services, avoiding any disruption or adverse impact on the normal operations of organisations, businesses and residents.

Local leaders are to manage the implementation of the guidelines and conclusions of the Politburo and Secretariat regarding the drafting of Party Congress documents at all levels, as well as the personnel planning in newly established local Party Committees, after the restructuring. They are also required to prevent group interests and misconduct during this process.

The Politburo prohibits any interference in the personnel arrangement process. Any violation will be strictly handled, according to the Politburo's conclusion.

Functions

The Politburo has tasked the Government’s Party Committee to finalise draft decrees on decentralisation, delegation of powers and the scopes of authority of the two-tier local government model.

The committee must also complete regulations on functions, duties and organisational structures of specialised agencies under provincial and communal People’s Committees.

The temporary guidance for personnel of specialised agencies (under the People’s Committee of a commune, ward or special administrative unit) must be finished by the end of May. Staffing allocations will align with job descriptions and personnel planning for the next five years.

In addition, guidance and tasks for the transitioning period must be regularly reviewed and completed by June 5, ensuring uninterrupted and effective governance.

Trade unions in administrative agencies, armed forces and public service units fully funded by the State budget are scheduled for dissolution. The guidelines for this dissolution will be designed in line with the ongoing revisions to the Constitution and Law on Trade Union.

The Party Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs has been assigned to work with relevant units and issue regulations and guidelines on the professional requirements for public officials in communes, wards and special administrative zones.

The committee must also develop capacity training plans and support policies for non-specialised personnel at the commune level, with a deadline of June 15 for this task.

The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission has been assigned to summarise feedback on regulations concerning the functions, tasks, organisational structure and working mechanisms of Party Committees in communes, wards and special administrative zones, including advisory and support units under communal-level Party Committees.

The commission must also coordinate with relevant bodies involved in the mergers to finalise provincial and local personnel plans, which will be submitted to the Politburo and Party Secretariat for review and decisions before June 20. — VNS