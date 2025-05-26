Party chief, French President visit Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám

|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, French President Emmanuel Macron and their spouses visit Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly invited French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte Macron to visit Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature – Imperial University), Việt Nam’s first national university, to learn about Vietnamese culture, as part of their state visit to Việt Nam on Monday.
The complex, built in 1070, educated generations of talented scholars from the Lý to the Lê dynasties, who made significant contributions to the nation’s development.
The historical, cultural, and scholarly values embodied in this relic site serve as a reflection of Việt Nam’s long-standing traditions of learning, respect for teachers, and reverence for talent.
The site preserves many valuable artifacts and documents, including 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates, recognised by UNESCO as “World Documentary Heritage.”
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, French President Emmanuel Macron and their spouses enjoy a performance of Nhã Nhạc (Huế royal court music) by artists from the Huế Royal Court Traditional Art Theatre. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
At the main courtyard of the Temple of Literature, General Secretary Lâm, French President Macron and their spouses enjoyed Huế royal court music performances.
They then viewed a photo exhibition highlighting key milestones in the relationship between the two countries.
President Macron expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s long-standing culture, education, and deep respect for learning. He praised the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám as a symbol of Việt Nam’s reverence for scholarship and a unique embodiment of the nation’s cultural and intellectual legacy.
Lâm’s invitation for the French leader to visit the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám and experience Việt Nam’s traditional cultural and artistic values held special significance, as cultural and educational cooperation is one of the most prominent areas in the bilateral relationship and also a highlight of the President’s state visit to Việt Nam. — VNS
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, French President Emmanuel Macron and their spouses taking a picture with artists from the Huế Royal Court Traditional Art Theatre. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, French President Emmanuel Macron and their spouses taking a picture before the iconic Khuê Văn Các (Constellation of Literature) pavilion. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, French President Emmanuel Macron and their spouses looking at the Stelae of Doctors at Văn Miếu. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, French President Emmanuel Macron and their spouses looking at an exhibition organised by the Vietnam News Agency highlighting remarkable milestones in the relationship between Việt Nam and France. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
|French President Emmanuel Macron beating the Sấm (Thunder) Drum at Thái Học House in Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, French President Emmanuel Macron and their spouses looking at an overview model of the Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám area. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất