Party chief, French President visit Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly invited French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte Macron to visit Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature – Imperial University), Việt Nam’s first national university, to learn about Vietnamese culture, as part of their state visit to Việt Nam on Monday.

The complex, built in 1070, educated generations of talented scholars from the Lý to the Lê dynasties, who made significant contributions to the nation’s development.

The historical, cultural, and scholarly values embodied in this relic site serve as a reflection of Việt Nam’s long-standing traditions of learning, respect for teachers, and reverence for talent.

The site preserves many valuable artifacts and documents, including 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates, recognised by UNESCO as “World Documentary Heritage.”

​At the main courtyard of the Temple of Literature, General Secretary Lâm, French President Macron and their spouses enjoyed Huế royal court music performances.

They then viewed a photo exhibition highlighting key milestones in the relationship between the two countries.

President Macron expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s long-standing culture, education, and deep respect for learning. He praised the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám as a symbol of Việt Nam’s reverence for scholarship and a unique embodiment of the nation’s cultural and intellectual legacy.

Lâm’s invitation for the French leader to visit the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám and experience Việt Nam’s traditional cultural and artistic values held special significance, as cultural and educational cooperation is one of the most prominent areas in the bilateral relationship and also a highlight of the President’s state visit to Việt Nam. — VNS