PM Phạm Minh Chính joins activities within 46th ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính joined leaders of other ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste at the opening session of the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday morning.

The summit also brought together ministers and senior officials from ASEAN’s three community pillars, Timor-Leste’s foreign minister and senior officials, the ASEAN Secretary-General, and other relevant stakeholders. The event is expected to welcome around 1,000 delegates, along with hundreds of domestic and international journalists covering the proceedings.

Việt Nam's high-level delegation joins the summit with a clear message of proactiveness, responsibility, and stronger contributions to ASEAN’s common goals. The country seeks to work closely with other member states to define strategic directions and practical measures to reinforce regional cooperation and elevate ASEAN’s standing in the coming years.

Hosted by Malaysia as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings are taking place from May 26–27 in Kuala Lumpur under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” with the participation of leaders from ASEAN, Timor-Leste, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and China.

Over the course of approximately 10 sessions on the agenda, leaders will engage in in-depth discussions on ways to strengthen intra-bloc cooperation, expand ties with partners, enhance economic resilience, and identify new drivers for cooperation amid growing regional and global uncertainties.

They will focus their discussion on key priorities to strengthen ASEAN’s central role by fostering strategic trust through dialogue, diplomacy, and goodwill; expand practical and effective cooperation with external partners; and promote sustainable and inclusive growth through enhanced intra-bloc trade and investment, stronger economic integration, connected markets and supply chains, green finance and investment, and digital resilience. Other focuses include building the community, narrowing development gaps and inequality, improving quality of life, and mitigating impacts of climate change.

These meetings are an important occasion for leaders to exchange views, assess progress, and agree on strategic orientations to intensify cooperation, maintain the momentum of ASEAN Community building, improve resilience, action coordination, and collective response, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region.

PM Chính is scheduled to attend the plenary and retreat sessions of the 46th ASEAN Summit, a Dialogue with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), a dialogue with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), a meeting with ASEAN youth representatives, a session with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), along with various important bilateral and multilateral activities. — VNA/VNS