Việt Nam–France relations: Advancing a comprehensive strategic partnership that delivers

|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and French President Emmanuel Macron announce the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Tô Lâm’s official visit to the French Republic from October 6 to 7, 2024.
VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
HÀ NỘI Diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and France were established in 1973. Forty years later, in 2013, the two countries signed a joint declaration establishing a Strategic Partnership. In a significant development in 2024, during the visit to France by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, the two sides elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. This upgrade has further strengthened mutual trust and opened up new opportunities for broader and deeper cooperation across all fields in the years to come.
This photo essay explores the history of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the many areas in which Việt Nam and France collaborate. — VNS
|On the morning of October 7, 2024, at the Élysée Palace in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron hosts a welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|As part of his official visit to France, on the afternoon of November 4, 2021, at the Élysée Palace, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with French President Emmanuel Macron. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and President Emmanuel Macron witness the signing of an engine supply and maintenance contract for 200 narrow-body aircraft between VietjetAir Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, CEO Đinh Việt Phương, Safran CEO Olivier Andriès, and CFM International CEO Gaël Méheust in France on October 7, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Sainte-Adresse Mayor Hubert Dejean De La Batie lay flowers before the Commemorative Plaque during a visit to the Sainte-Adresse Town Hall (France, October 6, 2024). VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|A performance by overseas Vietnamese children at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (30 April 1975 – 30 April 2025), held at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Paris on May 4, 2025. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hà
|Welcome ceremony for officers and crew of the French Navy’s cruiser Vendémiaire as it docks at Tiên Sa Port, beginning a five-day friendly visit to Đà Nẵng (April 11, 2024). VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm
|SCAVI Huế Co., Ltd, a wholly French-invested company under the Financière B’Lao Group, specialises in manufacturing lingerie, sportswear, and protective clothing at Phong Điền Industrial Park, Thừa Thiên Huế Province. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt
|Senior Lieutenant General Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, visits an exhibition booth of French defence companies at the Eurosatory military exhibition in France (June 17, 2024). VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hà
|Ms Hélène Amiable, Mayor of Bagneux (France), warmly welcomes the Vietnamese junior Taekwondo team to a training camp. VNA/VNS Photo
|During his official visit to Việt Nam, French Senate President Gérard Larcher inspects the urban railway line No.3 project in Hà Nội (December 9, 2022). VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
|In October 2010, the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH), funded by France and also known as the Việt–France University, launched its first academic year. It is one of four universities in Việt Nam meeting international standards. VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn
|During his official visit to Việt Nam, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe visits the A1 Hill historical site in Điện Biên Phủ City, Điện Biên Province, on November 3, 2018. VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuấn Anh
|President Trần Đức Lương hosts the welcome ceremony for French President Jacques Chirac on his official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the 5th ASEM Summit (October 6–8, 2004). VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Khang
|President Jacques Chirac receives Prime Minister Phan Văn Khải on his official visit to France (Paris, April 1, 1998). VNA/VNS Photo Kim Hùng
|President François Mitterrand receives Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt during his official visit to France from June 23 to 28, 1993 (Paris, June 25, 1993). VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đạo
