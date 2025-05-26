Việt Nam–France relations: Advancing a comprehensive strategic partnership that delivers

HÀ NỘI Diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and France were established in 1973. Forty years later, in 2013, the two countries signed a joint declaration establishing a Strategic Partnership. In a significant development in 2024, during the visit to France by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, the two sides elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. This upgrade has further strengthened mutual trust and opened up new opportunities for broader and deeper cooperation across all fields in the years to come.

This photo essay explores the history of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the many areas in which Việt Nam and France collaborate. — VNS