Overseas Vietnamese, international friends pay final respects to former President Trần Đức Lương

HÀ NỘI — Friends of Việt Nam around the world have paid their final respects to former Politburo member and former State President Trần Đức Lương at respect-paying services held by the Vietnamese embassies.

Lương, who served as the State President of Việt Nam from 1997 to 2006, passed away at his home in Hà Nội on May 20. He was 88.

On the morning of Saturday (local time), the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia opened a book of condolence and held a ceremony in tribute to the late leader.

The event in Moscow drew a large number of participants, including representatives from Vietnamese organisations in Russia, embassies of ASEAN, African, and European countries, the EU Delegation in Moscow, the Soviet Peace Fund, and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Chair of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Bair Zhamsuyev wrote in the book of condolence what he described as the “immense efforts” by Trần Đức Lương in Việt Nam’s national development and in the enhancement of the traditional friendship between the two countries, contributing significantly to the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg – the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union held a similar tribute event. Attendees included ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from several embassies such as those of China, Japan, Laos, and Indonesia. Various EU institutions, including the European External Action Service (EEAS), also sent messages of condolence.

On behalf of the EEAS, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific Paola Pampaloni conveyed her condolences in a message, stating that former President Lương’s strategic vision and diplomatic acumen played a crucial role in shaping Việt Nam’s international standing. During his tenure, he guided Việt Nam into the World Trade Organization (WTO), promoted global trade relations, and helped lay the solid cornerstone for the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and the EU.

In the UK, the Vietnamese Embassy hosted a ceremony attended by all staff of the embassy and representative offices, members of the Vietnamese community, and representatives from the British Government, diplomatic corps, international organisations, and friends of Việt Nam in the UK.

In Prague, the Czech Republic, the Vietnamese Embassy held the respect-paying ceremony on two days, May 24-25. The event was attended by a wide cross-section of the Vietnamese community, international friends, and representatives of local organisations and institutions.

Also on the two days, the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, along with the Vietnamese Consulates General in Sydney and Perth, opened books of condolence and held tribute services. Local government representatives, foreign diplomats, and members of the Vietnamese community came to pay their respects and offer condolences.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy also began a two-day respect-paying service on the morning of Saturday. Representatives from the host government, along with ambassadors and diplomats from other embassies in Rome, extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, as well as to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people.

On Friday afternoon in the US (local time), the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations solemnly held a memorial service in honour of the former President. The ceremony was attended by all officials and staff of the mission and other Vietnamese representative offices in New York.

Throughout the day, numerous international delegations visited the mission to pay tribute, sign the book of condolence, and express their sympathies. These included the permanent representatives to the UN of Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Ethiopia, Timor-Leste, and the Holy See, among others. The book of condolence will remain open until the end of May 27.

On the afternoon of Saturday (local time), the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria also held a solemn respect-paying ceremony and opened a book of condolence. Representatives from the embassies of Russia, China, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, among others, attended and offered condolences. The event is scheduled to continue until midday on May 26.

Condolences from Asia, Americas

The Vietnamese embassies in China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand on Saturday held respect-paying ceremonies for former Politburo member and former State President Trần Đức Lương.

In Beijing, the ceremony was attended by senior representatives from various Chinese ministries, departments, associations, and organisations. They paid their respect and wrote in the book of condolence, recognising the significant contributions by the late leader to Việt Nam’s national development and to the advancement of Việt Nam–China relations.

Over 30 ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organisations in Beijing also attended the event or sent condolences to the embassy.

Later that day, on behalf of the Chinese Party, Government, and people, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping conveyed a message of condolence to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường. He described Trần Đức Lương as an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese Party and State, and acknowledged his crucial role in Việt Nam’s national development and Đổi mới (renewal) process.

The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Hong Kong and Macau (China) also held a similar ceremony in Hong Kong. Attendees included Deputy Commissioner Pan Yundong of the Commissioner’s Office of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the special administrative region, Lao Consul General Ammala Saenchonghack, and representatives from the Indonesian Consulate General.

In Tokyo, the ambassadors of Cuba, Laos, and Sri Lanka, along with representatives from the Vietnamese Associations' Union, the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan, and other community organisations paid tribute to the late leader by offering incense and signing the condolence book.

In Singapore, Loy Hui Chien, Director-General for Southeast Asia II at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, joined the embassy’s ceremony. In the condolence book, he noted that former President Lương had ably steered Việt Nam through the post-Doi moi period and the Asian financial crisis, while promoting the country’s integration with ASEAN and the wider global community.

Representatives and envoys from several embassies, including those of Laos, Cuba, China, India, Australia, Peru, and Myanmar, along with members of the Vietnamese community and student associations, also took part in the solemn occasion.

In Kuala Lumpur, alongside the Vietnamese embassy’s respect-paying event, the countries participating in the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), held on the same day, also extended condolences. Member states expressed their profound condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, and acknowledged Trần Đức Lương’s contributions to the region and to ASEAN, particularly in the first years of Việt Nam’s membership.

Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had sent the Malaysian Government’s and people’s deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Việt Nam.

At the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok, the ambassadors from Russia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Cambodia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Nigeria came to pay their tribute. Representatives from the Thailand–Việt Nam Friendship Association, along with executives from major Thai corporations such as the CP Group, Amata, and Central Group, were also in attendance.

Staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, representatives of Vietnamese agencies and the Vietnamese community in Cuba, along with Cuban and international friends, also expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Politburo member and former State President Trần Đức Lương.

Dozens of high-ranking local officials, representatives from social organisations, and members of diplomatic corps in Cuba visited the Vietnamese Embassy to offer condolences to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam over this great loss.

Writing in the condolence book, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said that the passing of Comrade Trần Đức Lương is an immense loss for both the Cuban and Vietnamese peoples.

The Cuban leader emphasised that the late Vietnamese State leader will be forever remembered for his example and contributions to the Vietnamese revolution and the prosperity of the Vietnamese people, as well as his efforts in strengthening the long-standing relations and special brotherhood between Cuba and Việt Nam.

On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez extended his deepest condolences to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, as well as to the bereaved family.

Leading a delegation from the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Minister Senior Lieutenant General Alvaro Lopez Miera sent heartfelt condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, sharing in their great loss.

Victor Gaute, Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), also showed his sympathy over the passing of Trần Đức Lương, who had made valuable contributions to the faithful and exemplary Cuba–Việt Nam relationship.

The embassy held a solemn respect-paying ceremony and opened a condolence book on May 24-25 to pay tribute to the former leader.

Similar ceremonies are held by the Vietnamese embassies in the US and Canada on the same days.

Many international delegations, including the ambassadors of Laos, Cambodia, Timor Leste, and Belarus to the US, paid their homage to, signed the condolence book, and expressed condolences on the passing of the former State leader of Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, in his writing in the condolence book at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, Chargé d'Affaires of Russia Oleg Shapovalov said Trần Đức Lương is remembered not only for his contributions to Việt Nam, but also for his commitment to enhancing the friendship between Việt Nam and Russia.

He affirmed that Lương’s leadership helped lay a stepping stone for the dynamic cooperative relationship between the two countries today.

Apart from the respect-paying ceremony on May 24-25, the embassy will continue opening the condolence book on May 26 so that Cambodian agencies and organisations, along with foreign diplomatic corps in Ottawa can come to extend condolences. — VNA/VNS