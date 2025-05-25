Burial ceremony held for former President Trần Đức Lương in Quảng Ngãi

QUẢNG NGÃI — A burial ceremony in the national mourning etiquette was solemnly held for former State President Trần Đức Lương at a cemetery in Diên Trường Hamlet of Phổ Khánh Commune, Đức Phổ Township, the central province of Quảng Ngãi – his hometown, at 3pm on Sunday.

Attending the ceremony were National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, along with other leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Việt Nam Fatherland Front, revolutionary veterans, intellectuals, representatives of agencies, organisations, mass associations, religious groups, armed forces, and people from all walks of life.

In deep mourning, participants and members of the bereaved family observed a minute of silence to bid farewell to the former President – a highly respected leader, a shining example of studying and following Hồ Chí Minh's thought, morality, and style, and a steadfast Communist Party member – as he was laid to rest in his final resting place.

On behalf of the funeral organising board, Deputy PM Bình extended heartfelt thanks to people across the nation and overseas Vietnamese, foreign diplomatic corps, representatives of organisations, and international friends for their profound condolences, floral tributes, and messages of sympathy, and for attending the respect-paying, memorial, and burial ceremonies for the former leader.

Trần Đức Lương, former member of the Politburo, former President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and former Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, was born on May 5, 1937 in Phổ Khánh Commune, Đức Phổ District (now Đức Phổ Township), Quảng Ngãi Province.

After a period of illness, despite the wholehearted treatment and care by the Party, State, leading medical experts and his family, he passed away at 10.51pm on May 20 due to old age and severe illness at the age of 88 at his residence in Hà Nội.

Throughout his over 50 years of revolutionary activities, he has made great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was conferred with the Gold Star Order and the 65-year Party membership badge, along with many other noble orders, medals, awards and titles by the Party, the State, and other countries.

Previously, on May 24–25, the respect-paying and memorial services were solemnly held in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội, the Thống Nhất (Reunification) Hall in HCM City, and Hall T50 of the Quảng Ngãi Provincial Military Command. — VNA/VNS