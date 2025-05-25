PM Phạm Minh Chính honoured as distinguished ASEAN leader for 2025

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and delivered a keynote address at the ASEAN Leadership and Partnership Forum (ALPF) held in Kuala Lumpur on May 25, where he was honoured with the Distinguished ASEAN Leader Award for 2025 by the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific.

In his remarks, the Vietnamese PM underscored the need for stronger solidarity among nations and businesses, as well as the importance of multilateralism as a foundation for jointly addressing global and national challenges, contributing to advancing social progress and equality, and equitable development among nations, with the spirit of leaving no one behind.

The Government leader also highlighted the pioneering role of the business community in building a resilient ASEAN of fast and sustainable development, aiming to bring prosperity and happiness to its people.

He called for stronger connectivity among enterprises to further connect ASEAN economies and boost their engagement with the global economy. He also underlined the constructive role of governments in acting as enablers who design and implement policies to ensure peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

During the forum, PM Chính shared Việt Nam’s significant achievements over the past four decades of its Đổi Mới (Renewal) process, along with major development orientations aimed at boosting fast, breakthrough, and sustainable development and securing an 8 per cent GDP growth rate in 2025 and double-digit expansion in subsequent years.

To that end, he said, Việt Nam was focusing on three strategic breakthroughs in institution, infrastructure, and human resources. It was simultaneously advancing the four pillars of science-technology development, innovation, and digital transformation; law making and enforcement; private economic sector development; and international integration. The country was also restructuring its administrative apparatus to create new growth spaces.

The PM affirmed Việt Nam’s strong commitment to ensuring investors' property rights, freedom of business, and equal access to resources, and to protecting the rights and legitimate interests of all economic actors. He made clear that civil and economic relations would not be criminalised, and that economic tools would be prioritised in handling business-related matters.

Also at the annual forum, KSI President Michael Yeoh and other speakers praised Việt Nam as one of the fastest-growing economies and a rising star in ASEAN. They lauded the country’s active role over the past 30 years of ASEAN membership in building an independent and resilient ASEAN Community.

With its central role in regional economic integration and participation in multilateral free trade agreements, the country offered investors access to diverse markets and supply chains across the region. Therefore, investing in Việt Nam not only meant investing in a dynamic, stable, and fast-growing economy but also served as a strategic step to connect with a region of over 700 million people – one of the leading growth engines in the region and the world, they added.

At the event, PM Chính was formally conferred the Distinguished ASEAN Leader Award 2025 by the KSI. He expressed his sincere gratitude, stating that the award belonged to the Vietnamese people and nation, and that it was his honour to receive it on their behalf.

On this occasion, on behalf of the Party and State of Việt Nam, the leader extended heartfelt appreciation to the governments and people of bloc member states, as well as to ASEAN business communities, for their solidarity, cooperation, and support which have contributed to Việt Nam’s achievements. — VNA/VNS