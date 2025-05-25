Foreign leaders pay tribute to former State President Trần Đức Lương

HÀ NỘI — International delegations have come to the National Funeral Hall at No 5 Trần Thánh Tông Street in Hà Nội to pay their respects to former State President Trần Đức Lương, who passed away on May 20.

A Lao delegation was led by Vice President Pany Yathotou on May 24, who wrote in the condolence book that “Comrade Trần Đức Lương was an outstanding leader and a shining example of unwavering loyalty of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam. He was also a close friend and comrade of our Party, State, and people.”

Pany Yathotou praised the former State President for his significant contributions to strengthening and nurturing the friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and States over the years.

“His passing is a great loss to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, as well as to the Party, State, and people of Laos,” she said.

Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), who also serves as President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) and Chairwoman of the Cambodia–Việt Nam Friendship Association, also wrote that the CPP extends its deepest condolences over the passing of former State President Trần Đức Lương.

Leading the diplomatic corps in Hà Nội to pay tribute to former State President Trần Đức Lương, Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama said: “We honour his contributions and extend our sympathies to his family, the leadership and the people of Việt Nam.”

On May 24, more than 60 ambassadors and chargés d’affaires from foreign embassies in Việt Nam gathered at the International Conference Centre in Hà Nội to pay tribute to former State President Trần Đức Lương.

On its official Facebook page, the US Embassy in Việt Nam said: “The US Mission in Việt Nam extends its deepest condolences on the passing of Trần Đức Lương, former President of Việt Nam.”

“Trần Đức Lương played a significant role in advancing US-Việt Nam relations and reconciliation. He welcomed the first visit by a US President to Việt Nam following the normalisation of diplomatic ties, a historic milestone that opened the door to greater cooperation and mutual understanding between our two nations.

During his tenure, Việt Nam continued strong reforms that helped build significant economic growth and development for the country. We offer our sympathies to Trần Đức Lương’s family and to the people of Việt Nam.”

The Australian and French embassies in Việt Nam also extended condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people on their Facebook pages.

A state funeral for former Politburo member and former State President Trần Đức Lương was held at the National Funeral Hall on Saturday morning with the national mourning etiquette.

The memorial service for comrade Trần Đức Lương was solemnly held at 7am on Sunday at the National Funeral Hall.

The burial ceremony will take place at 3pm the same day in his hometown in Phổ Khánh Commune, Đức Phổ Township, the central province of Quảng Ngãi. — VNA/VNS