Reciprocal trade negotiations with US must ensure Việt Nam's core interests: PM

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised the principle of “harmonising benefits, sharing risks” and ensuring Việt Nam's core interests in the continued trade talks with the US while presiding over a meeting of permanent Government members in Hà Nội on May 24.

Reviewing the outcomes of the second round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on reciprocal trade, held in Washington D.C. from May 19 - 22, PM Chính praised the efforts of relevant ministries, sectors, agencies, and localities in preparing for and conducting the talks. He noted that the negotiation team strictly followed directives of the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Party General Secretary, and the PM.

The negotiation rounds have shown positive signs as both sides had opportunities to exchange information and enhance mutual understanding, laying a foundation to establish positive directions for future negotiation rounds towards appropriate and balanced outcomes for both parties.

The PM acknowledged the proactive engagement of the US side and highlighted Việt Nam’s multi-tiered, flexible, and diverse efforts to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the American country in general and advance the negotiations in particular.

Relevant ministries and agencies have promptly provided information for the negotiation team and reported to the permanent Government members for leadership and direction.

Meanwhile, agencies, units, localities, and enterprises have continued negotiating and promoting the purchase of US goods for which Việt Nam has demand and the US has competitive advantage such as Boeing aircraft, liquefied natural gas, and certain agricultural products, contributing to achieving trade balance between the two countries as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and related ministries considered and quickly addressed issues related to projects of the US’s concerns, he said. The permanent Government members and the PM himself kept close tabs on the negotiations and relevant developments and strictly followed the directions from the Politburo and the Party General Secretary to work out appropriate, effective, and substantive solutions for both sides based on the spirit of harmonising benefits and sharing risks.

Looking ahead, the Government leader stressed that based on the achieved results, actual developments, and Việt Nam's response capabilities, the future tasks must ensure Việt Nam's core interests while helping consolidate and strengthen the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing benefits to both countries and their consumers, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

He called for effective plans and measures to continue negotiations and strive to declare the conclusion of negotiations as soon as possible. VNA/VNS