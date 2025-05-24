State funeral held for former State President Trần Đức Lương

HÀ NỘI — A State funeral for former Politburo member and former State President Trần Đức Lương was held at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội on May 24 morning with the national mourning etiquette.

The funeral was held by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), and the family of the former leader.

From the early morning, delegations representing the Party, the State, the VFF, the army, and officers and soldiers of the people's armed forces, Party members, and citizens gathered at the National Funeral Hall to pay their final respects to comrade Trần Đức Lương.

The coffin, draped in the national flag and adorned with a black mourning ribbon, was laid at the centre of the hall. Above it was his portrait with a banner which read: “Infinite sorrow for comrade Trần Đức Lương, former Politburo member, former President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam”.

Leading the mourning processions, a delegation of the CPV Central Committee, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, paid tribute and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

Politburo member and State President Lương Cường led the Presidential delegation, while Politburo member and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính headed the Government delegation to pay tribute to the late former President and express sympathy to the bereaved family.

Politburo member, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn led the NA's delegation while Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến led the VFF Central Committee's delegation.

Politburo member, State President Lương Cường also led the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform delegation in his capacity as the committee's chairman.

High-ranking delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence led by Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang; and the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security headed by member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quốc Tỏ, paid tribute to comrade Trần Đức Lương.

Former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; former State Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang; former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng; and former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, along with numerous incumbent and former Party and State leaders also came to pay the last respects to former President Trần Đức Lương and extend condolences to his family.

They walked solemnly around the coffin in a final farewell to the former President, honouring a devoted comrade whose exceptional contributions significantly advanced the revolutionary cause of both Party and nation.

At the same time, the respect-paying ceremony for former State President Trần Đức Lương was solemnly held at the Thống Nhất Hall in HCM City and T50 Hall of the Military Command of Quảng Ngãi Province - the former leader’s hometown.

The memorial service for comrade Trần Đức Lương will be solemnly held at 7:00 am on May 25 at the National Funeral Hall, No.5 Trần Thánh Tông, Hà Nội. The burial ceremony will take place at 3:00 pm on the same day at the hometown cemetery in Phổ Khánh Commune, Đức Phổ Township, Quảng Ngãi Province.

Comrade Trần Đức Lương, former member of the Politburo, former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, former Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, was born on May 5, 1937; Native place: Phổ Khánh Commune, Đức Phổ District (now Đức Phổ Township), Quảng Ngãi Province; permanent residence at No. 298, Vạn Phúc Street, Liễu Giai Ward, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội City.

After a period of illness, despite the wholehearted treatment and care by the Party, State, leading medical experts and his family, he passed away at 22:51 on May 20 due to old age and severe illness at the age of 88 at his residence in Hà Nội.

Throughout his over 50 years of revolutionary activities, he has made great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was conferred by the Party and State with the Gold Star Order, the 65-year Party membership badge and many other noble orders, medals, awards and titles. —VNA/VNS