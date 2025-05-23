Cuba declares official mourning for former Vietnamese State President

HAVANA – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has declared an official mourning period from 6am on May 24 to 0:00am on May 25 (local time) in commemoration of former Vietnamese State President Trần Đức Lương.

The Cuban President praised the late former leader's outstanding contributions to Việt Nam's Đổi mới (Renewal) process and to the special, trustworthy fraternal bonds between the people, Parties and governments of the two nations.

During the official mourning period, Cuba's national flags will be flown at half-mast at public buildings and military facilities across the country.

Earlier, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is also First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, extended his deepest condolences to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam. He described former State President Lương as a distinguished leader who contributed greatly the Việt Nam - Cuba friendship.

On social media platform X, he expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former State President, highlighting his significant role in strengthening the brotherhood and traditional cooperation between the two countries.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also extended condolences to the Vietnamese leaders, people, and the family of the deceased, reaffirming the deep solidarity between the two peoples. VNA/VNS