Rwanda treasures traditional friendship with Việt Nam: President

KIGALI — Rwanda always attaches importance to its fine friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam, President Paul Kagame affirmed while receiving a letter of credentials from Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania and Rwanda Vũ Thanh Huyền on Wednesday.

Expressing her great honour to assume this position, Huyền affirmed her commitment to making every effort to further promote the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Rwanda, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, and education.

As the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (September 30, 1975 – 2025), the diplomat proposed both sides appoint Honorary Consuls in each country at an early date, so as to facilitate bilateral cooperation in the absence of resident diplomatic missions. They will effectively serve as bridges for bilateral exchange, collaboration, and community engagement, she added.

President Kagame expressed his impression with the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation in recent years, as well as his belief that the new ambassador will make meaningful contributions to further strengthening and deepening the relationship in the coming time.

Earlier, on May 20, Huyen presented a copy of the credentials to Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier J. P. Nduhungirehe.

On the same day, she held a working session with representatives from the ministry’s Directorate General for Asia, Pacific, and Middle East Affairs, during which they exchanged information on future directions for bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas where each country has strengths and potential.

Within the framework of her working visit, the ambassador also had a meeting with the Vietnamese community living in Rwanda. — VNA/VNS