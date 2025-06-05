Party chief eyes deeper ties with South Korea

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has affirmed Việt Nam's appreciation of ties with the Republic of Korea (RoK), expressing readiness to work closely with the new Korean administration to further elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights, making it more substantive, effective, and comprehensive.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam Choi Young-sam, Lâm extended congratulations to Lee Jae Myung on his election as the Rok’s 21st President, believing that the new leadership would steer the country toward stability and growth.

Reflecting on over three decades of diplomatic relations since 1992, Lâm highlighted the milestone of upgrading ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022. He noted considerable progress in political trust, alongside economic, tourism, and sci-tech collaboration, positioning Việt Nam and the RoK as key partners on the back of leaders’ political will and support of their people.

The General Secretary called for enhanced collaboration in national defence-security, urging both countries to leverage existing mechanisms and accelerate an action plan to achieve balanced bilateral trade with a target of US$150 billion by 2030. He encouraged Korean companies to expand investments in Việt Nam, particularly in transferring core and foundational technologies, and sought support in training a skilled workforce in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Additional areas for collaboration included energy, culture, tourism, citizen protection and local partnerships, as well as mutual support at international forums like the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meetings, which the RoK will host in November 2025 and Việt Nam in 2027.

Choi, for his part, affirmed that the RoK’s new government will continue to consider Việt Nam a key partner in its regional foreign policy and hoped that both sides will further boost economic ties, particularly in areas where the RoK’s expertise aligns with Việt Nam's needs.

He praised Việt Nam's recent pro-business policies, noting they have spurred Korean firms to expand operations. Amid a volatile geopolitical landscape, the RoK wishes to work closely with Việt Nam to further boost their comprehensive strategic partnership in various fields, including politics, economy, culture, education, and sci-tech, he added. — VNA/VNS