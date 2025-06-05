PM meets Estonian Parliament President during official visit

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Lauri Hussar, President of the Estonian Parliament, in Tallinn on Thursday, as part of his official visit to the Baltic country.

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader and the high-level delegation of the Vietnamese Government, Hussar highlighted Việt Nam's role and position in the Asia-Pacific region. Việt Nam is also one of Estonia's key partners in Southeast Asia, he said.

Expressing his satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years, PM Chính said the visit would help usher in a new phase of cooperation between the two countries, aligned with their potential and shared interests.

The Vietnamese leader thanked Estonia for its support during Việt Nam’s struggle for national liberation and unification, as well as its ongoing national development.

Noting the shared aspirations for independence and progress, PM Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam's goal of becoming a modern, industrialised country by 2030 and a high-income, developed nation by 2045.

Accordingly, Việt Nam has identified science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers, decisive factors, and foundational pillars for sustainable development.

Estonia, as a global pioneer in startups, innovation, e-government, the digital economy, digital society, and digital citizenship, represents a valuable model for Việt Nam to learn from, PM Chính said.

The two leaders agreed that Việt Nam and Estonia should enhance contact and exchange delegations at all levels, while further promoting economic, trade, and investment ties, especially amid the current complex global political and economic landscape.

Việt Nam stands ready to create favourable conditions for Estonian businesses to invest in the country.

PM Chính also proposed that the two sides soon establish a Parliamentary Friendship Group to promote practical exchanges, strengthen political trust, and deepen mutual understanding.

He also called on the Estonian Parliament to support and promote the early establishment of a Việt Nam–Estonia joint committee on economic, science-technology and innovation cooperation; and to advocate for the prompt ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) which is expected to create fresh momentum for trade and investment cooperation.

Estonian Parliament President Hussar praised the progressing Việt Nam–Estonia relations, inter-parliamentary cooperation, which he said still holds considerable potential for further development.

He affirmed Estonia's intention to expand ties with Southeast Asia, and expressed confidence that the two countries and their strong bilateral cooperation will drive forward EU–ASEAN cooperation in the future.

The two sides agreed to strengthen regular dialogue mechanisms and exchange delegations, enhance cooperation, and share information and experience across various fields, including legislation. They also committed to supporting each other in inter-parliamentary forums.

PM Chính requested that the Estonian Parliament continue favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living and working in Estonia, enabling them to continue serving as a bridge between the two peoples.

The two leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern. Regarding the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue, both underlined the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight per international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and resolving disputes peacefully, without the use or threat of force.

On this occasion, PM Chính conveyed Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s invitation to President Lauri Hussar to visit Việt Nam when time permits, which he gladly accepted. — VNS