NA Standing Committee approves sweeping administrative overhaul for 2025

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has voted unanimously to approve in principle a resolution reorganising commune-level administrative units, paving the way for a major restructuring set to take effect in 2025.

During its ongoing 46th session in Hà Nội on Thursday, Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà presented the proposal on behalf of the Government, outlining a plan to consolidate 52 provincial-level administrative units into 23 newly formed entities.

This will result in a leaner structure of 34 units, including six centrally-run cities and 28 provinces. The overhaul will also slash the number of commune-level administrative units by 66.91 per cent, bringing the total to 3,321.

Once the provincial-level authorities are operational post-reorganisation, the Ministry of Home Affairs will work with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, Party Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, and other relevant agencies to develop detailed staffing plans that will be submitted to competent authorities.

They will factor in population size, geographic area, and the specific roles and tasks of each provincial unit, ensuring a tailored allocation of officials, civil servants and public employees.

The NA’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs raised questions about a proposed resolution for Vân Đồn Special Economic Zone in Quảng Ninh Province, urging clarity on how it fits into the broader administrative changes.

The committee stressed the need to assess the policy’s impact to avoid conflicts with the reorganisation.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stressed that the resolution must be concise, legally sound, and aligned with Party and State regulations. He also called for robust public engagement to build consensus before and after the changes roll out, ensuring transparency in the process. — VNA/VNS