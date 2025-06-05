Việt Nam, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation

PHNOM PENH — General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, is leading a high-ranking military delegation on an official visit to Cambodia from June 3–6, aiming to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

On June 4, Cương paid a courtesy call on Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate. He highlighted the growing political and diplomatic trust between the two countries and underscored the importance of maintaining high-level exchanges between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the CPP to guide future cooperation.

Hun Sen reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to preserving and fostering the relationship between the two Parties, States, and people of Cambodia and Việt Nam. Both sides lauded the progress in bilateral cooperation and expressed their appreciation for solidarity and mutual sacrifices in the past struggles for national liberation as well as the present process of nation development and construction.

Cương also expressed his hope for continued support from Cambodian leaders and institutions for the Vietnamese community and enterprises in Cambodia, as well as for ongoing efforts to locate and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives in Cambodia during the war.

The same day, Cương had a meeting with Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, where he reaffirmed that bilateral defence ties have closely adhered to the common perceptions of both nations’ leaders, becoming increasingly substantive and a key pillar of the broader relationship.

PM Hun Manet expressed his satisfaction with the robust development of the bilateral ties, especially in defence, and reiterated Cambodia’s strong support for further military cooperation to promote peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

In a separate meeting with General Chay Saing Yun, Permanent Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, both sides reviewed recent cooperation outcomes across delegation exchanges, defence dialogues, joint training, and transnational crime prevention. They also acknowledged close coordination in ASEAN-led mechanisms and the armed forces’ contributions to dealing with non-traditional security issues, disaster relief aid, and environmental protection.

Looking ahead, both sides agreed to maintain regular delegation exchanges, enhance personnel training, intensify joint efforts in repatriating the remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts, and continue mutual support at multilateral forums.

Also on June 4, Cương visited Viettel Cambodia (Metfone), a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group, and the MB Cambodia Bank. He commended their roles in contributing to Cambodia’s socio-economic development and for fostering Việt Nam–Cambodia friendship through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The officer also visited the Việt Nam–Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh, where he laid a wreath and offered incense in remembrance of fallen Vietnamese soldiers and experts.

Earlier, on June 3, General Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, presided over a welcome ceremony for General Nguyễn Tân Cương and the high-ranking Vietnamese military delegation. At their meeting following the welcome ceremony, both sides praised the comprehensive and substantive military and defence cooperation results achieved thus far, reaffirming its role as a key pillar in Việt Nam–Cambodia bilateral relations. — VNA/VNS