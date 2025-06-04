Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to new Korean President

June 04, 2025 - 16:07
Vietnamese leaders affirmed their readiness to work closely with President Lee Jae-myung and the RoK to further promote the substantive, effective, and comprehensive development of the bilateral relations for the benefit of their people, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
Lee Jae-myung takes the oath of office in the National Assembly building in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường on Wednesday sent messages of congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as the 21st President of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

In their messages, Party General Secretary Lâm and President Cường expressed their firm belief that with the prestige, mettle, and strategic vision of President Lee, the RoK will continue to develop strongly, achieve greater accomplishments, and affirming its international role and standing in the coming time.

They affirmed their readiness to work closely with President Lee and the RoK to further promote the substantive, effective, and comprehensive development of the bilateral relations for the benefit of their people, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The same day, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú sent a congratulatory message to Park Chan-dae, Acting Chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea. — VNA/VNS

