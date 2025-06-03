Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Lao Parties enhance relations

June 03, 2025 - 17:50
The Commission for External Relations of the LPRP Central Committee will make every effort to excellently fulfill the tasks entrusted by the two Parties and the two States, and effectively implement the agreements reached by their high-level leaders.
Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú (right) had talks with visiting Acting Chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong in Hà Nội on June 3. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday received Acting Chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong, who is on a three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

Congratulating Bounleua on his new role, Tú expressed his confidence that the Lao official, with his extensive experience and the trust of the Lao Party and State, will continue to make important contributions to implementing the foreign policy of the Lao Party and State, and to nurturing and further developing the special solidarity between the two countries.

He proposed that, in the context of complex developments in the world and the region, with intertwined opportunities and challenges, the commissions for external relations of both sides should continue to promote the tradition of their strong relationship, enhance information exchange, and closely coordinate to successfully fulfill their assigned tasks, thereby contributing to strengthening and deepening the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and the two nations.

Briefing the host on the outcomes of his talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Bounleua affirmed that under any circumstances, the Commission for External Relations of the LPRP Central Committee will make every effort to excellently fulfill the tasks entrusted by the two Parties and the two States, and effectively implement the agreements reached by their high-level leaders.

He thanked Việt Nam for its wholehearted, effective support and assistance to Laos over the years, affirming that his country will do its utmost, together with Việt Nam, to preserve, nurture, and develop the special Laos–Việt Nam solidarity, for the benefit of their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

On the same day, the Lao official visited the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, where he met and spoke with the academy’s staff, lecturers, and students about the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Standing Committee’s 46th session opens

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said at the session, the NA Standing Committee will give feedback on the revision, explanation, and finalisation of 28 out of 31 draft laws and resolutions discussed during the first phase of the 9th session, which are expected to be passed in the second phase.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Germany seek to deepen partnership

Both sides emphasised the need to upgrade the bilateral relationship in the near future. They agreed to enhance mutual market access, accelerate the ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and elevate science and technology cooperation as a new pillar of the strategic partnership.
Politics & Law

Further advancing ever-growing Việt Nam–Laos relations

Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lao Party Central Committee's External Relations Commission committed to jointly developing a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period; ensuring thorough preparations for high-level diplomatic activities and cooperation mechanisms; and intensifying information exchange and experience sharing in Party building and preparations for each country’s Party Congress.

