Vietnamese, Lao Parties enhance relations

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday received Acting Chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong, who is on a three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

Congratulating Bounleua on his new role, Tú expressed his confidence that the Lao official, with his extensive experience and the trust of the Lao Party and State, will continue to make important contributions to implementing the foreign policy of the Lao Party and State, and to nurturing and further developing the special solidarity between the two countries.

He proposed that, in the context of complex developments in the world and the region, with intertwined opportunities and challenges, the commissions for external relations of both sides should continue to promote the tradition of their strong relationship, enhance information exchange, and closely coordinate to successfully fulfill their assigned tasks, thereby contributing to strengthening and deepening the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and the two nations.

Briefing the host on the outcomes of his talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Bounleua affirmed that under any circumstances, the Commission for External Relations of the LPRP Central Committee will make every effort to excellently fulfill the tasks entrusted by the two Parties and the two States, and effectively implement the agreements reached by their high-level leaders.

He thanked Việt Nam for its wholehearted, effective support and assistance to Laos over the years, affirming that his country will do its utmost, together with Việt Nam, to preserve, nurture, and develop the special Laos–Việt Nam solidarity, for the benefit of their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

On the same day, the Lao official visited the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, where he met and spoke with the academy’s staff, lecturers, and students about the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS