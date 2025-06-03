NA Standing Committee’s 46th session opens

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 46th session in Hà Nội on Tuesday under the NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn's chair.

In his opening remarks, the top legislator highlighted the significance of the first phase of the 15th NA’s 9th session, noting that the eight important resolutions adopted during the event hold special importance as they lay the groundwork for a methodical, cautious and comprehensive constitutional amendment process that meets the country’s development requirements in the new period.

According to Mẫn, at the session, the NA Standing Committee will review, comment on and make decisions on a wide range of issues.

Specifically, it will give feedback on the revision, explanation, and finalisation of 28 out of 31 draft laws and resolutions discussed during the first phase of the 9th session, which are expected to be passed in the second phase.

The NA Standing Committee is also giving initial feedback on issues to be submitted to the legislature in the second phase, including the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of laws related to national defence; a draft resolution on revising or abolishing special financial and income management mechanisms for State agencies and administrative units; and the 2025 master plan for reorganising provincial-level administrative units.

Mẫn called on submitting and verifying bodies, and relevant units to coordinate closely and clarify contentious issues, ensuring that each document passed is both convincing and feasible.

The NA Standing Committee will focus its discussions on matters of differing opinions to reach consensus before submission to the legislature, he added.

At the session, the NA Standing Committee will also review and approve seven additional contents under its authority, including the Ordinance amending Article 10 of the Ordinance on Population; a resolution guiding the organisation of NA delegations and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021–26 term following the reorganisation of administrative units, to ensure the stable, synchronised, and effective operation of elected bodies; and four other resolutions to implement the revised Law on Organisation of the NA.

It will also give in-principle approval to draft resolutions on the reorganisation of commune-level administrative units in 2025.

Regarding the key issue of the investment policy for the Ring Road 4 project in HCM City, already included in the session's agenda and expected to be submitted to the NA for consideration at the second phase, the NA Chairman requested the Government to urgently direct relevant agencies to finalise the dossier and submit it to the NA Standing Committee as soon as possible for appraisal, feedback and timely submission to the NA.

As for the matter of establishing a financial centre, the Government has submitted a proposal to the NA Standing Committee, which will present it to the NA for consideration.

Given its substantial workload and complexity, the 46th session demands thorough preparation, high responsibility, and close coordination among relevant bodies, Mẫn said, noting that each item under review is not only intended to refine the legal system, but also creates momentum for national development and ensure the smooth operation of the state apparatus in the new context. — VNA/VNS