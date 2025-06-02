Deputy PM meets with global Vietnamese scientists, experts

HÀ NỘI — The worldwide community of Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals would unite, harness their national spirit, and make concrete contributions to the country in the upcoming era of national rise, said Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting with experts and scientists from the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) in Hà Nội, Sơn commended their research achievements, noting that these reflect not only their intellectual acumen but also their dedication to the home country’s development.

The Deputy PM called on the group to work closely with the Government’s policy advisory council, along with various ministries and agencies, to exchange information and shape research orientations. In doing so, he said, they could offer practical, feasible policy recommendations, particularly breakthrough solutions in building an independent, self-reliant and deeply integrated economy, as well as in fostering sci-tech development, innovation, digital transformation, and the private economic sector.

During the meeting, AVSE Global experts proposed policy recommendations aimed at helping Việt Nam overcome challenges and seize opportunities to achieve its development goals. Their report was compiled from extensive, multi-faceted studies across fields such as economy, public policy, governance, and finance, drawing insights from nearly 30 Vietnamese experts currently working in other countries and international organisations.

Founded in 2011 by Professor Nguyễn Đức Khương, AVSE Global seeks to mobilise Vietnamese scientists and experts in France and beyond to contribute to the nation’s socio-economic development. The organisation now has 88 core members, primarily young scientists born in Việt Nam and currently living and working overseas. — VNS