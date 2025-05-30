Politics & Law
Court upholds sentence for anti-State lawyer

May 30, 2025 - 18:19
Trần Đình Triển at the first-instance trial in Hà Nội earlier in 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The High-level People's Court in Hà Nội on Friday rejected the appeal filed by defendant Trần Đình Triển (born 1959), a lawyer and head of the Vì Dân Law Office under the Hà Nội Bar Association, upholding the original sentence of three-year imprisonment for Trien for the charge of “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals".

During the appellate trial, the court confirmed that the defendant’s actions posed a danger to society, infringing on the lawful rights and interests of organisations and individuals.

Trien was found to be fully responsible for his actions as he was aware that his conduct was unlawful yet deliberately carried out the offence, which negatively affected public security, social order, and the reputation of state agencies.

The court noted that the first-instance trial had thoroughly considered mitigating and aggravating circumstances. The three-year prison sentence handed down was deemed appropriate and justified. Although the appeal court acknowledged some additional mitigating factors presented at the hearing, these were deemed insufficient to reduce the criminal liability of the defendant.

According to the indictment issued by the Supreme People's Procuracy, on February 3, 2023, Triển created a Facebook account bearing his own name, which was solely managed and used by him without sharing the administrator right with anyone else.

While working as a lawyer, the defendant developed personal grievances related to the court sector and the leadership of the Supreme People's Court. From April 23 to May 9, 2024, he drafted and posted three articles on his Facebook page.

The inspection conclusion confirmed that the posted information adversely impacted the reputation and dignity of the People's Court system and leaders of the Supreme People's Court, and also infringed upon their rights and legitimate interests, causing negative impact on security, public order and social safety.

Earlier at the first-instance trial held on January 9-10, the Hà Nội People’s Court sentenced Triển to three years in prison for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate interests of the State, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331, Clause 2 of the Criminal Code. — VNS

Politics & Law

Former trade ministry official jailed in fuel licence bribery case

Ex-Chairman of the Long Hưng Trading and Services Co. Ltd. Nguyễn Tuấn Quỳnh was sentenced to five years for giving bribes, while Trần Trác Việt Đức, Director of the Bách Khoa Việt Trading, Consultancy, Investment and Construction JSC, and Đỗ Thị Tuyết Nga, the company’s chief accountant, each faced a five year jail term for violating regulations on State asset management, causing losses and wastefulness.
Politics & Law

Hungarian President, spouse wrap up Việt Nam visit

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had a meeting with President Tamas while State President Lương Cường hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony and held bilateral talks and a state banquet in his honour. The Hungarian President also met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

