Việt Nam nominates candidate for judge at ITLOS

HÀ NỘI — Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh, Vice President of the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, has been officially nominated by Việt Nam as a candidate for judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–35 term.

Speaking at the nomination ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn underscored the significance of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), describing it as the “constitution of the oceans,” while highlighting the ITLOS’s vital role in safeguarding the Convention’s integrity.

This marks Việt Nam's first-ever candidacy for a seat on ITLOS, a move that reflects the country’s consistent stance in supporting international law, multilateralism, and active contributions to global governance. The nomination also affirms Việt Nam's commitment to promoting gender equality and the role of women in international institutions.

At the event, Dr. Anh outlined her vision and strong commitment to the rule of law at sea, pledging impartiality, integrity, and professionalism in fulfilling the duties of an ITLOS judge.

The event drew the participation of over 80 ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions, and representatives from Vietnamese ministries and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Many expressed strong support for Việt Nam's candidacy, praising Dr. Anh’s credentials and professional achievements.

Dr. Lan Anh is widely recognised as one of Việt Nam's leading experts in international law. With deep academic expertise and extensive experience in teaching, research, and public speaking on the law of the sea. She currently serves as an arbitrator under Annex VII of UNCLOS and as Vice President of the Asian Society of International Law.

She is the author and co-author numerous publications and articles in reputable international journals. She has convened multiple international conferences on regional maritime security and UNCLOS implementation. In addition, she has substantial experience in both bilateral and multilateral affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNS