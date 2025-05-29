Việt Nam believes Thailand, Cambodia dispute will be resolved through dialogue

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam believes that in the recent border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand all parties will resolve disagreement through dialogue.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement on Thursday at the press briefing in Hà Nội.

Asked on the military tension between the two Southeast Asian neighbouring countries, Hằng noted that "information about the incident has already been announced by both sides, Cambodia and Thailand."

“We believe that all disagreements will be resolved by the parties through dialogue and peaceful measures, in accordance with the agreements between the two countries, in the spirit of ASEAN solidarity and in line with international law,” Hằng told the media.

Earlier, on May 28, a brief exchange of gunfire occurred between Cambodian and Thai soldiers in the border area between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear Province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani Province.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence, one Cambodian soldier was killed in the clash.

The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence issued a statement saying that Thai troops opened fire on a position that Cambodian forces had held for a long time, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

On the Thai side, military spokesman Winthai Suvaree said that Thai soldiers had attempted to negotiate with the Cambodian military to avoid occupying the position in the disputed area, but were fired upon.

Mr Winthai stated: “The Cambodian forces misunderstood the situation and began using weapons, so the Thai forces responded.” He added that the gunfight lasted around 10 minutes. No casualties were reported on the Thai side during the clash. — VNS