50th anniversary of Việt Nam-New Zealand diplomatic ties celebrated in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The New Zealand Embassy in Hà Nội on Thursday evening to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and New Zealand (June 19, 1975 - 2025).

Addressing the event on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn stressed that 50 years ago, when Việt Nam had just achieved independence and national reunification, New Zealand was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam.

Over the past half-century, the bilateral relationship has been continuously nurtured, strengthened, and comprehensively developed, achieving remarkable progress. The two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership in 2009, a Strategic Partnership in 2020, and in February this year officially upgraded the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – the highest level of diplomatic ties that Việt Nam has established with another country.

According to the minister, New Zealand is currently one of Việt Nam's most important partners in the region, marked by a high level of political trust, strong and reliable defence and security cooperation, and increasingly open economic, trade, and investment ties. Key areas of cooperation such as agriculture, education, science and technology, and climate change response have continued to be intensified. Two-way trade has steadily increased over the years, from US$300 million in 2009 to more than $1.3 billion at present.

Việt Nam highly appreciates and sincerely thanks the Government of New Zealand for its official development assistance (ODA) support, which has made a significant contribution to the country’s socio-economic development, the minister said, affirming that in recent years, people-to-people exchanges have become increasingly vibrant, contributing to stronger mutual affection, cultural interconnection, and closer bonds between the two countries.

On the international stage, Việt Nam and New Zealand have consistently supported each other, shared a common vision of peace and sustainable development, and remained committed to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Asia-Pacific region, added Sơn.

New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford emphasised that over the past 50 years, the two countries have continuously worked together to nurture friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding between their people.

According to the diplomat, Việt Nam and New Zealand are building a deep and long-lasting partnership, grounded in shared interests, similar approaches to international issues, and mutual respect for international law.

Both nations understand that their strengths are complementary, and believe that extensive cooperation will enhance cultural understanding, build trust, bring prosperity, and contribute to regional stability, she affirmed. — VNA/VNS